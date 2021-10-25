Global Industrial Filtration Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Filtration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798853/?utm_source=GNW

Liquid-state raw materials and chemicals as well as industrial gases that are used in industries should be filtered from impurities to improve the quality of the final products that are produced. Industrial environments need to be equipped with heavy duty and superior industrial filtration systems for enhancing air quality in the work area. This consequently enhances production output and durability of machinery, while ensuring safety of workers. The global industrial filtration market is being buoyed by strict regulations related to treatment of industrial waste and emissions, need for safe working space in industrial facilities, and increasing urbanization and industrialization in countries across the world. The water and wastewater treatment sector is a key driving force of the market. The industry includes various processes such as effluent treatment, water recycling, water treatment, and sewage treatment. Further, the industry comprises technologies such as testing, disinfection, and distillation. This is expected to spur the demand for industrial filtration, which is required to eliminate pipe scale, algae, sand, and slit from the main water source.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Filtration estimated at US$27.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.2% share of the global Industrial Filtration market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026



The Industrial Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Rising concerns related to the adverse impact of pollutants present in ambient air is leading to surging adoption of filtration technologies in several areas such as manufacturing units and warehouses in developed as well as developing countries. Electronics, electrical and equipment manufacturing sectors are also increasingly using air filtration systems, as they need an environment that is free of dust. The market is buoyed by rising concerns relating to air pollution on account of various industrial processes, growing environmental awareness, increasing need to control quality of industrial air in various industries, fast-paced industrialization, especially in Asia-Pacific, strict government policies which aim to eliminate or restrict airborne pollutant concentrations in order to safeguard human health, and increasing demand among customers for high quality products. The manufacturing sector is the primary driver of the industrial filtration market and is anticipated to account for a significant market share. Robust industrial and infrastructural development will also foster the growth of the market. Government regulations relating to emissions and implementation of worker safety and health regulations in various regions worldwide are also likely to spur market growth. To comply with the various regulations that are being enforced to curb air and water pollution, several companies are deploying various kinds of filtering systems at their facilities, and this is proving to be favorable for the market. In many countries in Europe and certain regions in Asia such as South Korea, India, and China, regulations related to industrial sectors have been made stringent. The EU is said to have registered considerable economic growth, post the enforcement of strict environmental policies. In 2013, the region adopted the directive of the Clean Air Policy Package, which is said to have aided in the prevention of about 58,000 deaths per annum, through the enforcement of better policies.



Also, the rising need for energy efficient and high performance products, and the establishment of novel power production facilities to meet the increasing demand for electricity are expected to bode well for the market. Filtration is performed in power plants to maintain turbine performance, to prevent the release of fly ash from coal chimneys or other solid fuel sources, or for filtering feed water of boiler. Rising use of cartridges, filters and combinations is also expected to drive gains in the market. Further, increasing investments in industrial filtration units in chemical industries is anticipated to bode well for the market. These units are also leveraged to constrain energy requirements during the process of bleaching in the chemical sector. The rising installation of air quality mapping platforms is acting as a catalyst to market growth. Technological developments in industrial air purification systems are likely to offer growth opportunities for the market. For instance, the use of inhibited oxidation in wet scrubbers offers several benefits such as reduced lifecycle cost, low usage of reagent, and lesser reagent cost. In the process of inhibited oxidation, the reagent feed tank is added with emulsified sulfur, lowering the rate of oxidation to under 15%, thereby facilitating the use of relatively inexpensive materials, as the likelihood for corrosion is eliminated. Regulatory efforts in light of GHG emissions and changes in weather conditions have required enhancements in media technology and filter design. This is likely to drive the market in the coming years.

Select Competitors (Total 108 Featured)



Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Alfa Laval AB

Camfil Farr Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Donaldson Co., Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Filtration Group Corporation

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Lenntech BV

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798853/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Breaks Present Market Growth, but Paves Way

for Future Demand

Liquid Filtration Market Hurt by the Pandemic

Air Filtration Demand for Buildings Spirals in the US

An Introduction to Industrial Filtration

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

EXHIBIT 2: Global Industrial Filtration Market by Filtration

Types (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Liquid,

and Air Filters

Analysis by End-Use

EXHIBIT 3: Global Industrial Filtration Market by End-Use

Sector (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical,

and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 4: World Industrial Filtration Market (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 5: World Industrial Filtration Market: Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,

Europe, and Japan

Boom in Pharmaceutical and Chemical and Petrochemical Sectors

in China and India Bodes Well

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand for Air

Filtration Equipment

Regulatory Environment Strengthens Prospects of Air Filtration

Equipment

Critical Importance of Air & Water Filtration in Industrial

Settings Steers Market Expansion

Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms Benefit Market Prospects

Filtration Gains Traction in Diverse Industrial Environments

Robust Opportunities in Power Generation Sector

Oil & Gas Applications Present Various Filtration Opportunities

Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum

EXHIBIT 6: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$

Billion) for 2015-2021

Sand Filters Augment Water Filtration Infrastructure

Integration of AI Enhances Water Treatment Processes

Use of Enzymes to Improve Water Filtration Systems

AFM Filter Media Technology Reinforces Water Treatment

Capabilities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Air by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Air by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Air by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Generation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by Type -

Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Air

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by Type -

Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Air

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Filtration by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798853/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________