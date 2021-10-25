Reblaze to Host Webinar on Modern Web and Cloud Security Guidelines Featuring Independent Research Firm

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reblaze , a leading cloud native, fully managed application security solution provider, today announced it will host a live, complimentary webinar featuring Forrester Research on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. EDT / 3 p.m. GMT. The webinar will feature valuable insights on securing web assets against trending and evolving threats.



With business workloads, applications, services, and data exposed on open internet platforms, even the most knowledgeable security professionals find it difficult to stay current with the multitude of ever-more-sophisticated threats. Furthermore, as more organizations have embraced the cloud, new security challenges have arisen, and new approaches are in need.

Yaniv Yagolnitzer, VP of product at Reblaze, will join guest speaker Amy DeMartine , VP and research director for security and risk at Forrester Research, to discuss the latest guidelines for web and cloud security, followed by a demo from Reblaze and brief review before closing with an audience Q&A session.

Attendees will learn:

The latest security threats impacting organizations today

Best approaches for protecting cloud and web assets against these modern threats

Key considerations when looking for a comprehensive web security solution



Details-at-a-Glance:

What: Web Security Considerations for 2022 Featuring Forrester

Who: Yaniv Yagolnitzer, VP of product at Reblaze and Amy DeMartine, VP and research director for security and risk at Forrester Research

When: Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. EDT / 3 p.m. GMT

Where: Registration for the free event is available on Eventbrite

About Reblaze

Reblaze is a cloud-based, fully managed security solution provider for sites, web applications, services, and APIs. Its unified and proprietary technology solution is fully integrated with AWS, Azure, Google, and Digital Ocean, and combines Machine Learning, adaptive threat detection, and dedicated Virtual Private Clouds to protect client assets from Internet threats. It offers next-gen WAF, autoscaling DoS/DDoS protection, Bot Management, API Security, CDN integration, real-time traffic control, and more via its intuitive web-based management console. Biometric human detection and Behavioral Analysis identifies and blocks even sophisticated modern bots that mimic human actions and can evade traditional bot mitigation solutions. In addition to its international partner network, Reblaze has offices in the U.S., Singapore, and Israel.