Outbrain Partners with Grupo Abril, Reinforcing Leadership in Recommendation Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain , a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announces a strategic partnership with Grupo Abril, one of Brazil’s premium media groups. Outbrain’s technology will allow Grupo Abril to enhance its digital strategy and boost the company’s revenue diversification and engagement, while also utilizing Outbrain’s network of trusted advertisers.



Through this partnership, Grupo Abril will be able to utilize Outbrain's industry-leading content recommendation platform, including SmartFeed, an open-web personalized feed experience that drives deeper discovery, longer sessions and better engagement, benefitting brands, publishers and consumers.

"After making the strategic decision to switch to Outbrain, we have high expectations for this promising partnership,” said Fábio Carvalho, president of Grupo Abril. “Outbrain’s platform and technology will allow us to serve our broad client portfolio with personalized premium content in native formats across multiple segments. We’ve already found Outbrain an agile and dedicated partner in achieving our common goals, as well as the ones specific to Grupo Abril's strategic objectives."

Outbrain’s technology will be utilized across 18 of Grupo Abril’s websites that reach a cumulative 47 million unique monthly users: Veja, Veja São Paulo, Veja Rio, Veja Saúde, Super Interessante, Cláudia, Capricho, Quatro Rodas, Guia do Estudante, Bebê.com.br, Viagem e Turismo, Você S/A, Boa Forma, Casa Cor, Você RH, Elástica Especialistas, Placar and Go Read.

“This deal reinforces Outbrain’s position in the local market, as we continue to work with well-known brands to provide flexible technology solutions that direct personalized content recommendations for millions of new and qualified consumers,” said Thiago Felix, General Manager of Outbrain Brasil. This is a great opportunity to optimize user engagement and revenue for one of the biggest publishers in Brazil."

“With our partnership with Grupo Abril, Outbrain firmly cements itself as the trusted partner for premium open-web publishers in the region,” said David Kostman, Co-CEO of Outbrain. “Our technology continues to be the premier offering for publishers looking to enhance their monetization journey, while providing quality recommendations to consumers.”

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 18 cities worldwide.