Stemtech Corporation Launches “Healthy Goals” Initiative Supporting Healthy, Active Communities: Sponsors Youth Soccer League Event

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTC: GNTW), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that it has launched its “Healthy Goals” social initiative. The first sponsorship of the initiative is a youth soccer league event in Miami, Florida called the Juventus “Juve Cup.” The event took place on Saturday, October 23rd, and Sunday October 24th, 2021.



“Stemtech is taking action to support healthy, active communities,” said Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech. “As a company, we believe in the adage ‘Do well by doing good.’ We will continue to foster our Healthy Goals social initiative with a variety of sponsorships, including Juventus. We feel that it is a key part of our core mission and vision to take action, and we encourage all of our company stakeholders to not only experience the benefits of our products, as consumers and distributors, but also to make their communities a better place by giving back. At Stemtech, our core values are health, wellness and prosperity, and we will continue to support local and regional causes that are aligned with our mission.”

The goal of the Juventus program is to support children in their development, both on the field and off, focusing not just on improving technical abilities but also on their interpersonal and emotional skills to become well-rounded people and productive citizens. Additional information about Juventus Academy and the Juve Cup can be found online by visiting their web site at https://academy.juventus.com/en/year-round-training-miami/ or via social media at https://www.facebook.com/juventusacademymiami/?hc_ref=ARTJF-dkRZEOlU4maAaWMVbhEzl2fTdLo_nBDqw48gjKWfyIPcV6gjyLL_0lttO-qwY&fref=nf&__tn__=kC-R.

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent-protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem™, DermaStem®, DermaStem Lift, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™. Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

