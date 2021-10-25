Censys Technologies Partners with Gresco Technology Solutions to Provide UAS Systems to Evolving Utility Market

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) leader Censys Technologies Corporation has entered into a groundbreaking partnership with Gresco Technology Solutions (GTS) to provide Censys UAS solutions to GTS' utility and technology customers. The partnership will provide access to Censys Technologies products like the Mobile Command Center (MCC), Sentaero Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), and Sentaero Visual Line Of Sight (VLOS) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to GTS' broad customer base.

Founded in 2017, the Daytona Beach-based Censys Technologies is a leading US manufacturer of remote sensing solutions for UAS service providers, enterprise organizations, and government entities.

"We are excited about this partnership," said Censys Technologies CEO and co-founder Trevor Perrott. "Gresco has established an outstanding reputation in the utility industry as a trusted provider of goods and services over the last 60 years. We know our product offers great value to utility companies, and Gresco will help to get it into their hands."

Headquartered in Forsyth, Georgia, GTS was created in 2013 as a technology-focused brand of Gresco Utility Supply, Inc. which has been serving the southeast since 1960. GTS has developed a full-scale UAS business structure. Today, Gresco's diverse portfolio includes products and services in lighting, tools, telecom, solar, EV charging stations, and unmanned aircraft systems.

GTS customers will now benefit from Censys Technologies' industry-leading UAS technology solutions to minimize overhead and operations challenges. Long-range drones and sophisticated solutions like the Mobile Command Center, which have a proven history of BVLOS approvals, will help meet the demands of today's utility industries. Users can design and fly advanced missions that provide rapid acquisition of survey data and streamline their workflow. Censys Technologies' highly-flexible and configurable surveying, sensing, and data acquisition technology will enable utility industry professionals to design systems to meet their own specific needs.

Perrott sees the partnership as a progression for both companies. Censys Technologies will expand user exposure to its products and Gresco clients will benefit from the high-end responsive systems. "Gresco has a long history of proven ability from both a team standpoint and resources standpoint, to provide their clients with continuously innovative solutions," said Perrott. "We are proud they can now also offer their clients Censys Technologies UAS systems solutions."

About Censys Technologies Corporation

Censys Technologies Corporation builds remote sensing solutions for UAS service providers, enterprise organizations and government entities. We take pride in the relationships we share with our customers; you are our first priority, and we demonstrate that through stellar customer service. Everything we do is centered on understanding your needs and delivering a product that will perform for you and grow your business. The Sentaero family is the UAV performance and value leader in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, disaster relief and public safety. Let us figure out a package that is right for you.

Please visit www.censystech.com to learn more about how Censys Technologies drones save organizations time and money.

Media Contact

Morgan McAbee

morgan@newswire.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.