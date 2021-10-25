The Community Financial Corporation Announces Record Earnings Per Share of $1.12 For Third Quarter of 2021

October 25, 2021



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Record Net Income: Net income totaled $6.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, or $1.12 per diluted common share compared to net income of $3.8 million or $0.64 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $6.4 million or $1.10 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average common equity ("ROACE") were 1.17% and 12.45% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 0.73% and 7.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 1.22% and 12.62% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Third quarter 2021 ROAA decreased five basis points compared to the prior quarter as a result of growth in average assets from increased customer deposits.

Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") ROAA and PTPP ROACE increased to 1.57% and 16.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 1.46% and 15.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 1.68% and 17.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (non-GAAP measures).



Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") ROAA and PTPP ROACE increased to 1.57% and 16.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 1.46% and 15.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 1.68% and 17.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (non-GAAP measures).

Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift SM-ALL Stars Class of 2021 award: In September 2021, the Company was named one of the top-performing publicly traded small-cap banks and thrifts in the country. The Company is one of two named institutions from Maryland of the 35 total institutions named to the Class of 2021.



The objective of the SM-All Stars is “to identify the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country,” Piper Sandler announced. “In doing this, we hope to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world.” Piper Sandler is an investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector.

Portfolio Loans Remain Stable: The Company’s net portfolio loans remained stable at $1,533.1 million compared to the prior quarter as strong new loan originations offset principal amortization and unanticipated loan repayments.

Asset Quality Improvement - In the third quarter of 2021, the Bank resolved $7.8 million of non-accrual loans with loan sales and negotiated payoffs. Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs decreased $8.6 million from $15.8 million at June 30, 2021 to $7.2 million at September 30, 2021.

The Bank increased noninterest-bearing accounts by $70.5 million to $432.6 million or 21.58% of deposits at September 30, 2021 from 20.74% of deposits at December 31, 2020. Asset Quality Improvement - In the third quarter of 2021, the Bank resolved $7.8 million of non-accrual loans with loan sales and negotiated payoffs. Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs decreased $8.6 million from $15.8 million at June 30, 2021 to $7.2 million at September 30, 2021.



Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased 41 basis points and 77 basis points to 0.31% at September 30, 2021 from 0.72% at June 30, 2021 and 1.08% at December 31, 2020. Classified assets decreased $15.7 million to $6.7 million at September 30, 2021 from $22.4 million at December 31, 2020.

WALDORF, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), today reported its results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted common share compared with net income of $6.4 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.8 million or $0.64 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $19.1 million or diluted earnings per share of $3.29 compared to net income for the comparable period of 2020 of $10.0 million or diluted earnings per share of $1.70. Comparable period financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were impacted by a COVID-19 related increase in the provision for loan losses ("PLL") to $10.1 million compared to $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased to achieve our fourth consecutive quarter of record earnings per share in the third quarter of 2021. Our growth, profitability and improvements in asset quality are the result of changes we have made over the past two years,” stated William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer. “Being named to the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift SM-ALL Stars Class of 2021 is a welcome recognition of the successful execution of our strategy by a talented, focused and committed team. In the first nine months of 2021, the Company has added two new product lines, optimized our branch operations, improved asset quality and continued to drive operating efficiency by controlling expenses.”

“We are very pleased that our loan pipeline increased to $190 million at the end of September 2021 and are optimistic we will fund between $90-$100 million in new loans during the fourth quarter of 2021. Our goal is to return to between 8% and 10% net loan growth in 2022," stated James M. Burke, President. “I am pleased that in a very competitive market, portfolio loans held steady in the third quarter. Our business development teams were able to offset large unanticipated loan payoffs of $36.1 million by funding $92.8 million in new loans during the third quarter.”

Management estimates that without U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("U.S. SBA PPP") income, ROAA would be lower by approximately 10 basis points. The Company is positioned with a healthy balance sheet and a foundation for sustainable profitable operations that should enhance long-term shareholder value beyond the non-recurring income streams from the U.S. SBA PPP.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank introduced a new residential mortgage program and retail and commercial credit card program that merge the technology and expertise of two proven FinTech firms with our business development team's demonstrated capabilities. The Company expects these programs to improve non-interest income and interest income beginning in 2022-2023. The Bank's credit card program balances increased from approximately $50,000 at June 30, 2021 to just under $800,000 at September 30, 2021.

The Bank’s expansion into Virginia significantly contributed to our growth over the last five years. Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and surrounding areas provide significant opportunities for continued organic growth supported by our efficient operating model and ability to leverage technology. At September 30, 2021, loans in the greater Fredericksburg, Virginia area accounted for approximately 45% of the Bank's outstanding portfolio loans. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. In addition, Fredericksburg branch deposits were $93.6 million with an average cost of deposits of four basis points. On April 21, 2021, the Bank purchased its second location in Virginia at 5831 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. The full-service branch is expected to open in late 2021 and will provide banking, lending and wealth management services with a focus on digital banking.

Effective March 31, 2021, the Bank consolidated its St. Patrick's Drive branch in Waldorf, Maryland into the Bank's nearby main office branch. This realignment of our branches will enable the Company to serve a wider customer base. The net financial impact of the new Spotsylvania branch and the closing of the St. Patrick's Drive branch is expected to be neutral to the Company's expense run rate.

During the recent quarter, the Company completed its repurchase of $7.0 million of shares of the Company’s common stock. Pursuant to the repurchase plan announced on October 20, 2020 (the “2020 Repurchase Plan”), the Company was authorized by the Board of Directors to use up to $7.0 million of the proceeds raised in its October 2020 $20.0 million subordinated debt offering to repurchase up to 300,000 outstanding shares of common stock Between November 2020 and August 2021, 200,550 shares were repurchased at a total cost of approximately $6.98 million or an average of $34.83 per share. In the future, the Company expects to evaluate the use of additional capital management strategies designed to enhance overall stockholder value, including repurchasing some or all of the 99,450 shares remaining under the 2020 Repurchase Plan. The implementation of any such strategy will be publicly announced.

Results of Operations

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income $ 17,659 $ 17,483 $ 176 1.0 % Interest expense 1,050 2,115 (1,065 ) (50.4 ) % Net interest income 16,609 15,368 1,241 8.1 % Provision for loan losses — 2,500 (2,500 ) (100.0 ) % Noninterest income 1,400 1,666 (266 ) (16.0 ) % Noninterest expense 9,447 9,451 (4 ) 0.0 % Income before income taxes 8,562 5,083 3,479 68.4 % Income tax expense 2,158 1,284 874 68.1 % Net income $ 6,404 $ 3,799 $ 2,605 68.6 %





(UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income $ 52,781 $ 53,160 $ (379 ) (0.7 ) % Interest expense 3,228 8,215 (4,987 ) (60.7 ) % Net interest income 49,553 44,945 4,608 10.3 % Provision for loan losses 586 10,100 (9,514 ) (94.2 ) % Noninterest income 5,616 6,046 (430 ) (7.1 ) % Noninterest expense 28,973 28,531 442 1.5 % Income before income taxes 25,610 12,360 13,250 107.2 % Income tax expense 6,475 2,363 4,112 174.0 % Net income $ 19,135 $ 9,997 $ 9,138 91.4 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net interest margin of 3.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased one basis point from 3.27% for the comparable period. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from decreases in interest expense from lower funding costs and increased interest income from larger loan and investment average balances exceeding the impacts of lower interest-earning asset repricing.

Net interest income increased for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net interest margin of 3.38% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was four basis points higher than the 3.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from decreases in interest expense from lower funding costs and increased interest income from larger loan and investment average balances exceeding the impacts of lower interest-earning asset repricing. Interest earning asset yields decreased 35 basis points from 3.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to 3.60% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company’s cost of funds decreased 40 basis points from 0.63% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to 0.23% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Excluding the acceleration of deferred fees into interest income with U.S. SBA PPP loan forgiveness, compression of our net interest margin is likely to continue in the fourth quarter of 2021 as interest-earning assets reprice faster than interest-bearing liabilities and the Bank continues to invest excess liquidity into securities. Average investments and interest-bearing cash accounts have increased $196.8 million from $256.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $453.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. We expect U.S. SBA PPP loan forgiveness to positively impact margins and net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 with the recognition of remaining net deferred fees.

For the third quarter of 2021, interest income increased from larger average loan and investment balances and accelerated loan fee recognition following the forgiveness of U.S. SBA PPP loans exceeding lower asset yields. For the first nine months of 2021, interest income decreased from significantly lower asset yields partially offset by increased interest income from larger average balances and U.S. SBA PPP loan interest income. Interest income from the Company's participation in the U.S. SBA PPP program was $1.2 million and $4.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $0.9 million and $1.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest margin increased 13 and 14 basis points as a result of net U.S. SBA PPP loan interest income and accelerated loan fee recognition compared to a decrease of five basis points and six basis points for the comparable periods in 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest margin of 3.37% increased 10 basis points as result of net U.S. SBA PPP loan interest income and accelerated loan fee recognition.

The Company's net interest margin was stable in 2020 after adjusting for U.S. SBA PPP loan and funding activity. The sharp decline in interest rates in 2020 and 2021 not only reduced interest income on floating-rate loans, liquid interest-earning assets and investments, but has also reduced competitive pressures and depositor expectations concerning deposit interest rates. The repricing of time deposits, the increase in noninterest-bearing accounts as a percentage of total deposits and lower costs for transaction deposit accounts all contributed to lowering the Bank's cost of funds in 2020 and 2021. Cost of funds decreased from 0.46% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to 0.21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, there was no change in the Company's cost of funds from 0.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease for the comparable periods was primarily due to lower interest rate protection referral fee income and gains on the sale of investment securities in the third quarter of 2020, partially offset by increased service charge income. Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets was 0.26% and 0.32%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Noninterest income decreased for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to decreased interest rate protection referral fee income, unrealized losses on equity securities, and a loss on the sale of impaired loans partially offset by increased service charge income and miscellaneous fees. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Bank sold non-accrual and classified commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans with an amortized cost, net of charge-offs, of $9.1 million and recognized a loss on the sale of $191,000. Noninterest income as a percentage of assets was 0.35% and 0.41%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was flat compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 as increased compensation and benefits and other expenses were offset by decreased OREO expenses, data processing costs and FDIC insurance. Compensation and benefits increased for the comparable periods primarily due to increased health insurance claims as well as larger incentive compensation accruals resulting from improvements in profitability and asset quality. In addition, no costs were deferred for the origination of PPP loans in the third quarter of 2021 compared with the deferral of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. FDIC insurance has decreased due to improved balance sheet credit trends.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported an expense of $1.3 million related to an isolated wire transfer fraud incident. Our investigation has found no evidence that information systems of the Bank were compromised or that employee fraud was involved. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recovered $0.1 million of the funds transferred and submitted an insurance claim which could result in a recovery of a portion of the expense. Any recovery of insurance proceeds would be recognized in the quarter received.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 52.46% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 55.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s net operating expense ratio was 1.47% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 1.50% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The efficiency and net operating expense ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has been able to generate more net interest income and noninterest income while controlling expense growth.

Including the wire transfer fraud expense, the Company quarterly expense run rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 averaged $9.7 million. The Company's quarterly expense run rate, excluding the wire transfer fraud expense, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 averaged $9.3 million. Management's projected quarterly expense run rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 is estimated between $9.4 and $9.6 million with the increase over the average attributable to year end incentive compensation and employee benefit costs.

Noninterest expense increased $0.4 million or 1.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was primarily due to the $1.3 million wire fraud reported in the first quarter, increases in professional fees and compensation and benefits due to fewer deferred costs allocated for PPP loans as well as increased health insurance claims and larger incentive compensation accruals resulting from improvements in profitability and asset quality. Compensation and benefits for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were reduced $0.28 million and $0.48 million, respectively, for the allocation of deferred costs for U.S. SBA PPP loans originated. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily offset by a reduction in OREO expenses. OREO expenses have moderated as the Bank has reduced foreclosed assets over the last 12 months from $4.0 million at September 30, 2020 to $1.5 million at September 30, 2021.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 52.52% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 55.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s net operating expense ratio was 1.47% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.53% at September 30, 2020. The efficiency and net operating expense ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has been able to generate more net interest income and noninterest income while controlling expense growth.

Income Tax Expense

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 the effective tax rate was 25.2% and 25.3%. The Company’s consolidated effective tax rate was 25.3% and 19.1% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company's new state apportionment approach was implemented during the first quarter of 2020 and included the impact of amended income tax filings of the Company and the Bank. Management evaluated the tax position and determined the change in tax position qualified as a change in estimate under FASB ASC Section 250. The following table shows a breakdown of income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 split between the apportionment adjustment and a normalized 2020 income tax provision:

(UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Tax Provision Effective Tax Rate Income tax apportionment adjustment $ (743 ) (6.0 ) % Income taxes before apportionment adjustment 3,106 25.1 % Income tax expense as reported $ 2,363 19.1 % Income before income taxes $ 12,360

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets increased $252.3 million, or 12.4%, to $2.28 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to total assets of $2.03 billion at December 31, 2020 primarily due to increased cash of $70.2 million and investments of $209.2 million. The increase in cash and investments was principally driven by the cash received from the SBA from the forgiveness of U.S. SBA PPP loans, as well as an increase to our customer deposits accounts. In addition, net loans decreased $24.4 million. The Company’s loan pipeline was $192.0 million at September 30, 2021.

During the third quarter of 2021, total net loans, which include portfolio loans and U.S. SBA PPP loans, decreased $32.7 million to $1,569.6 million at September 30, 2021. Gross portfolio loans decreased 0.2% annualized or $0.8 million from $1,533.9 million at June 30, 2021 to $1,533.1 million at September 30, 2021. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company completed an internal review of collateral types for both regulatory and lendable collateral reporting. The review resulted in a small reclassification of $33.2 million from the commercial real estate portfolio to the residential rental portfolio ($31.7 million) and other commercial portfolios ($1.5 million). The reclassification did not have an impact on the allowance for loan loss calculation.

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate as a percentage of risk-based capital at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were $776 million or 325% and $696 million or 316%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of risk-based capital at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were $124 million or 52% and $139 million or 63%, respectively.

Funding

The Bank uses retail deposits and wholesale funding. Retail deposits continue to be the most significant source of funds totaling $1,996.6 million or 99.0% of funding at September 30, 2021 compared to $1,737.6 million or 98.0% of funding at December 31, 2020. Wholesale funding, which consisted of FHLB advances and brokered deposits, were $20.3 million or 1.0% of funding at September 30, 2021 compared to $35.3 million or 2.0% of funding at December 31, 2020.

Total deposits increased $259.0 million or 14.8% (19.8% annualized) at September 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020. The increase reflected a $273.2 million increase to transaction deposits offsetting a $14.2 million decrease to time deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $70.5 million or 19.5% at September 30, 2021, representing 21.6% of deposits, compared to 20.7% of deposits at December 31, 2020. Customer deposit balances have increased during the last 18 months due to customer acquisition as well as lower levels of consumer and business spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stockholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total stockholders’ equity increased $6.1 million due in part to net income of $19.1 million and $0.6 million in connection with stock-based compensation and ESOP activity. These increases to equity were partially offset by common stock repurchases of $6.7 million, common dividends paid of $2.4 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $4.5 million due to a reduction in unrealized gains in the investment portfolio.

The Company's common equity to assets ratio decreased to 8.96% at September 30, 2021 from 9.77% at December 31, 2020. The Company’s ratio of tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets decreased to 8.48% at September 30, 2021 from 9.22% at December 31, 2020 (see Non-GAAP reconciliation schedules). The decrease in the TCE ratio is due primarily to significant increases in cash, investments and loans.

In April 2020, banking regulators issued an interim final rule that excluded U.S. SBA PPP loans pledged under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") from the calculation of the leverage ratio. The Bank did not have any PPPLF advances at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. In addition, the interim final rule excluded U.S. SBA PPP loans from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios by assigning a zero percent risk weight. The Company remains well capitalized at September 30, 2021 with a Tier 1 capital to average assets ("leverage ratio") of 9.41% at September 30, 2021 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") and provision for loan losses ("PLL") and Non-Performing Assets

The Company's allowance methodology considers quantitative historical loss factors and qualitative factors to determine the estimated level of incurred losses in the Company's loan portfolios. The ALLL increased in 2020 primarily due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to provide for economic uncertainty. ALLL levels decreased to 1.21% of portfolio loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.29% at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Company's ALLL decreased $0.8 million or 4.4% to $18.6 million at September 30, 2021 from $19.4 million at December 31, 2020.

The Company recorded $0.6 million of PLL for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $10.1 million for the nine months ended months ended September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs also decreased for the comparable periods from $2.2 million in the first nine months of 2020 to $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, net recoveries of $0.1 million included recoveries of $0.6 million partially offset by charge-offs of $0.5 million on two non-accrual relationships totaling $7.8 million that were resolved in the third quarter through a loan sale and a payoff.

The Company's general allowance increased from $18.1 million at December 31, 2020 to $18.2 million at September 30, 2021. The stability in the general allowance was primarily due to improvements in some qualitative factors partially offset by 2021 growth in the higher risk commercial real estate portfolio. During the first quarter of 2021, the Bank sold non-accrual and classified commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans with an amortized cost of $9.1 million, net of charge-offs of $1.4 million, and recognized a loss on the sale of $191,000. In the third quarter of 2021, the Bank resolved $7.8 million of non-accrual loans through $0.5 million in charge-offs that resulted in a loan sale and a payoff. The Company's resolution of these impaired loans decreased the specific reserve, improved asset quality and improved several ALLL qualitative factors.

Management believes that loans included in the COVID-19 deferral program in 2020 and 2021 are more likely to default in the future and that the identification and resolution of problem credits could be delayed. In our evaluation of current and previously deferred loans, we considered the length of the deferral period, the type and amount of collateral and customer industries. Consistent with regulatory guidance, if new information during the deferral period indicates that there is evidence of default, the Bank may change the classification rating (e.g., change from passing credit to substandard) and accrual status (e.g., change from accrual to non-accrual status) as deemed appropriate. As of September 30, 2021, $3.4 million or 0.2% of gross portfolio loans had deferral agreements, a decrease of $32.0 million from the $35.4 million or 2.4% of gross portfolio loans at December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, there were $1.0 million and $3.4 million of COVID-19 deferred loans deemed to be non-accrual and substandard based on reviews.

Gross U.S. SBA PPP loans at September 30, 2021 totaled $56.4 million and 345 loans, a decrease of $53.9 million compared to December 31, 2020. No credit issues are anticipated with U.S. SBA PPP loans as they are guaranteed by the SBA and the Bank's allowance for loan loss does not include an allowance for U.S. SBA PPP loans.

Management believes that the allowance is adequate at September 30, 2021.

During 2020, classified assets decreased $12.3 million. Asset quality has continued to improve in 2021 with the resolution of $16.9 million in non-accrual and impaired loans through loan sales and negotiated payoffs. Management remains committed to expeditiously resolve non-performing or substandard credits that are not likely to become performing or passing credits in a reasonable timeframe.

Classified assets decreased $15.7 million from $22.4 million at December 31, 2020 to $6.7 million at September 30, 2021. Management considers classified assets to be an important measure of asset quality. The Company's risk rating process for classified loans is an important input into the Company's allowance methodology. Risk ratings are expected to be an important indicator in assessing ongoing credit risks of COVID-19 deferred loans.

Non-accrual loans and OREO to total gross portfolio loans and OREO decreased 98 basis points from 1.42% at December 31, 2020 to 0.44% at September 30, 2021. Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased 77 basis points from 1.08% at December 31, 2020 to 0.31% at September 30, 2021.

Non-accrual loans decreased $13.1 million from $18.2 million at December 31, 2020 to $5.2 million at September 30, 2021. Non-accrual loans of $3.8 million (73%) were current with all payments of principal and interest with specific reserves of $42,000 at September 30, 2021. Delinquent non-accrual loans were $1.4 million (27%) with specific reserves of $0.3 million at September 30, 2021. The OREO balance decreased $1.6 million from $3.1 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.5 million at September 30, 2021.

The Company is planning for adoption of the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) model or ASU 2016-13 "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments". Our CECL model has been substantially developed and our third party model validation is substantially complete. We are conducting parallel runs of the loss estimation models throughout 2021. We are refining the qualitative components and forecasting components of our model. ASU 2016-13 will also require the establishment of an allowance for expected credit losses for certain debt securities and other financial assets.

The Company is required to adopt ASU No. 2016-13 for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022. Early adoption is permitted, and the Company expects to adopt ASU No. 2016-13 in the first quarter of 2022. Management expects to recognize a one-time cumulative effect adjustment to the allowance for credit losses as of the January 1, 2022. At this time, we expect our implementation of CECL to increase our reserve for credit losses, but cannot reasonably estimate a range of the impact of adoption. Our fourth quarter 2021 refinement of our CECL qualitative framework may impact the cumulative effect adjustment.

About The Community Financial Corporation - Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $2.3 billion. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company’s branches are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia. More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures - Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-looking Statements - This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the Company’s and the Bank’s future growth and management’s outlook or expectations for revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, business prospects, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, allowance for loan losses, the level of credit losses from lending, liquidity levels, capital levels, or other future financial or business performance strategies or expectations, and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations products or services, including the expected benefits from, and/or the execution of integration plans relating to any acquisition we have undertaking or that we undertake in the future; plans and cost savings regarding branch closings or consolidation; projections related to certain financial metrics; expected benefits of programs we introduce, including residential mortgage programs and retail and commercial credit card programs; and any statement of expectation or belief, and any assumptions underlying the foregoing. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, results and conditions, and by their nature are subject to and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those made in such statements include, but are not limited to: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic (including the length of time that the pandemic continues, the ability of states and local governments to successfully implement the lifting of restrictions on movement and the potential imposition of further restrictions on movement and travel in the future, the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments, and the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates); the synergies and other expected financial benefits from any acquisition that we have undertaken or may undertake in the future; may or may not be realized within the expected time frames; changes in the Company's or the Bank's strategy, costs or difficulties related to integration matters might be greater than expected; availability of and costs associated with obtaining adequate and timely sources of liquidity; the ability to maintain credit quality; general economic trends; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other financial institutions; substantial changes in financial markets; changes in real estate value and the real estate market; regulatory changes; the impact of government shutdowns or sequestration; the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally; the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; the outcome of pending or threatened litigation, or of matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future; market disruptions and other effects of terrorist activities; and the matters described in “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2020, and in its other Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Data is unaudited as of September 30, 2021. This selected information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 16,342 $ 16,320 $ 16,592 $ 16,776 $ 16,176 Interest and dividends on securities 1,296 1,101 1,064 1,091 1,269 Interest on deposits with banks 21 23 22 46 38 Total Interest and Dividend Income 17,659 17,444 17,678 17,913 17,483 Interest Expense Deposits 594 640 802 1,166 1,534 Short-term borrowings — — — — 14 Long-term debt 456 369 367 775 567 Total Interest Expense 1,050 1,009 1,169 1,941 2,115 Net Interest Income ("NII") 16,609 16,435 16,509 15,972 15,368 Provision for loan losses — 291 295 600 2,500 NII After Provision For Loan Losses 16,609 16,144 16,214 15,372 12,868 Noninterest Income Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges 29 44 198 76 49 Gain on sale or disposition of assets — 68 — — 6 Net gains on sale of investment securities — — 586 714 229 Unrealized gain (losses) on equity securities (22 ) 13 (85 ) (14 ) — Provision for loss on premises and equipment held for sale (20 ) — — — — Income from bank owned life insurance 220 218 214 220 222 Service charges 987 892 1,187 960 839 Referral fee income 176 621 451 414 321 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 30 — — — — Loss on sale of loans — — (191 ) — — Total Noninterest Income 1,400 1,856 2,360 2,370 1,666 Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits 5,650 5,332 4,788 4,552 5,099 OREO valuation allowance and expenses 20 488 181 897 421 Sub Total 5,670 5,820 4,969 5,449 5,520 Operating Expenses Occupancy expense 731 688 761 806 734 Advertising 145 148 79 145 129 Data processing expense 840 990 936 829 990 Professional fees 676 604 640 658 652 Depreciation of premises and equipment 137 135 147 154 142 FDIC Insurance 120 140 252 260 249 Core deposit intangible amortization 121 126 133 139 144 Other 1,007 727 2,231 1,032 891 Total Operating Expenses 3,777 3,558 5,179 4,023 3,931 Total Noninterest Expense 9,447 9,378 10,148 9,472 9,451 Income before income taxes 8,562 8,622 8,426 8,270 5,083 Income tax expense 2,158 2,190 2,127 2,131 1,284 Net Income $ 6,404 $ 6,432 $ 6,299 $ 6,139 $ 3,799

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 112,314 $ 40,881 $ 126,834 $ 56,887 $ 93,130 Federal funds sold — 79,404 43,614 — 69,431 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 34,929 18,626 17,390 20,178 25,132 Securities available for sale ("AFS"), at fair value 456,664 347,678 253,348 246,105 229,620 Equity securities carried at fair value through income 4,805 4,814 4,787 4,855 4,851 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 207 207 207 207 209 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock - at cost 1,472 2,036 2,036 2,777 3,415 Net U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection ("PPP") Loans 54,807 86,482 112,485 107,960 127,811 Portfolio Loans Receivable net of allowance for loan losses of $18,579, $18,516, $18,256, $19,424, and $18,829 1,514,837 1,515,893 1,489,806 1,486,115 1,479,313 Net Loans 1,569,644 1,602,375 1,602,291 1,594,075 1,607,124 Goodwill 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 Premises and equipment, net 21,795 21,630 20,540 20,271 20,671 Premises and equipment held for sale — — 430 430 430 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 1,536 1,536 2,329 3,109 3,998 Accrued interest receivable 6,045 6,590 7,337 8,717 8,975 Investment in bank owned life insurance 38,713 38,493 38,275 38,061 37,841 Core deposit intangible 1,147 1,267 1,394 1,527 1,666 Net deferred tax assets 8,790 8,139 8,671 7,909 7,307 Right of use assets - operating leases 6,215 6,305 6,391 7,831 8,005 Other assets 3,581 4,243 2,822 2,665 4,797 Total Assets $ 2,278,692 $ 2,195,059 $ 2,149,531 $ 2,026,439 $ 2,137,437 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 432,606 $ 423,165 $ 406,319 $ 362,079 $ 360,839 Interest-bearing deposits 1,572,001 1,484,973 1,461,577 1,383,523 1,418,767 Total deposits 2,004,607 1,908,138 1,867,896 1,745,602 1,779,606 Long-term debt 12,249 27,267 27,285 27,302 42,319 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") Advance — — — — 85,893 Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPs") 12,000 12,000 12,000 12,000 12,000 Subordinated notes - 4.75% 19,496 19,482 19,468 19,526 — Lease liabilities - operating leases 6,418 6,512 6,614 8,088 8,193 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,794 17,698 15,509 15,908 16,576 Total Liabilities 2,074,564 1,991,097 1,948,772 1,828,426 1,944,587 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 57 58 59 59 59 Additional paid in capital 96,649 96,411 96,181 95,965 95,799 Retained earnings 107,890 104,889 103,294 97,944 92,814 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9 ) 3,063 1,684 4,504 4,780 Unearned ESOP shares (459 ) (459 ) (459 ) (459 ) (602 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 204,128 203,962 200,759 198,013 192,850 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,278,692 $ 2,195,059 $ 2,149,531 $ 2,026,439 $ 2,137,437 Common shares issued and outstanding 5,724,011 5,786,928 5,897,685 5,903,613 5,911,940

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 KEY OPERATING RATIOS Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.18 % 0.73 % Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA** 1.57 % 1.68 % 1.68 % 1.71 % 1.46 % Return on average common equity ("ROACE") 12.45 % 12.62 % 12.53 % 12.51 % 7.86 % Pre-tax pre-provision ROACE** 16.65 % 17.49 % 17.34 % 18.08 % 15.69 % Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")** 13.41 % 13.62 % 13.56 % 13.58 % 8.65 % Average total equity to average total assets 9.40 % 9.63 % 9.71 % 9.46 % 9.33 % Interest rate spread 3.22 % 3.30 % 3.43 % 3.29 % 3.15 % Net interest margin 3.28 % 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.40 % 3.27 % Cost of funds 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.42 % 0.46 % Cost of deposits 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.26 % 0.37 % Cost of debt 3.19 % 2.51 % 2.50 % 3.45 % 1.16 % Efficiency ratio 52.46 % 51.27 % 53.78 % 51.64 % 55.48 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.73 % 1.77 % 1.96 % 1.83 % 1.82 % Net operating expense to average assets 1.47 % 1.42 % 1.50 % 1.37 % 1.50 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 132.54 % 131.36 % 128.84 % 126.18 % 125.40 % Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (0.02 ) % 0.01 % 0.40 % 0.00 % 0.00 % COMMON SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 1.12 $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 1.04 $ 0.64 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.12 $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 1.04 $ 0.64 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.150 $ 0.150 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 Basic - weighted average common shares outstanding 5,709,814 5,845,009 5,888,250 5,892,751 5,895,074 Diluted - weighted average common shares outstanding 5,720,001 5,856,954 5,897,698 5,894,494 5,895,074 ASSET QUALITY Total assets $ 2,278,692 $ 2,195,059 $ 2,149,531 $ 2,026,439 $ 2,137,437 Gross portfolio loans (1) 1,533,051 1,533,876 1,507,183 1,504,275 1,496,532 Classified assets 6,663 14,918 16,145 22,358 24,600 Allowance for loan losses 18,579 18,516 18,256 19,424 18,829 Past due loans - 31 to 89 days 189 101 1,373 179 838 Past due loans >=90 days 1,400 5,836 5,453 11,965 17,230 Total past due loans (2) (3) 1,589 5,937 6,826 12,144 18,068 Non-accrual loans (4) 5,160 13,802 13,623 18,222 20,148 Accruing troubled debt restructures ("TDRs") 455 503 504 572 573 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 1,536 1,536 2,329 3,109 3,998 Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs $ 7,151 $ 15,841 $ 16,456 $ 21,903 $ 24,719





** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures. ____________________________________

(1) Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. Asset quality ratios for loans exclude U.S. SBA PPP loans. (2) Delinquency excludes Purchase Credit Impaired ("PCI") loans. (3) There were no COVID-19 deferred loans in process as of October 25, 2021 that were reported as delinquent as of September 30, 2021. (4) Non-accrual loans include all loans that are 90 days or more delinquent and loans that are non-accrual due to the operating results or cash flows of a customer. Non-accrual loans can include loans that are current with all loan payments. At September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had current non-accrual loans of $3.8 million and $6.3 million, respectively.



SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (1) Classified assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.68 % 0.75 % 1.10 % 1.15 % Classified assets to risk-based capital 2.75 % 6.24 % 6.81 % 9.61 % 11.89 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.29 % 1.26 % Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 360.06 % 134.15 % 134.01 % 106.60 % 93.45 % Past due loans - 31 to 89 days to total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.09 % 0.01 % 0.06 % Past due loans >=90 days to total loans 0.09 % 0.38 % 0.36 % 0.80 % 1.15 % Total past due (delinquency) to total loans 0.10 % 0.39 % 0.45 % 0.81 % 1.21 % Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.34 % 0.90 % 0.90 % 1.21 % 1.35 % Non-accrual loans and TDRs to total loans 0.37 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 1.25 % 1.38 % Non-accrual loans and OREO to total assets 0.29 % 0.70 % 0.74 % 1.05 % 1.13 % Non-accrual loans and OREO to total loans and OREO 0.44 % 1.00 % 1.06 % 1.42 % 1.61 % Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets 0.31 % 0.72 % 0.77 % 1.08 % 1.16 % COMMON SHARE DATA Book value per common share $ 35.66 $ 35.25 $ 34.04 $ 33.54 $ 32.62 Tangible book value per common share** $ 33.57 $ 33.15 $ 31.97 $ 31.45 $ 30.51 Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,724,011 5,786,928 5,897,685 5,903,613 5,911,940 OTHER DATA Full-time equivalent employees 196 189 192 189 189 Branches 11 11 11 12 12 Loan Production Offices 4 4 4 4 4 CAPITAL RATIOS Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.41 % 9.57 % 9.70 % 9.56 % 9.73 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 11.89 % 11.56 % 11.72 % 11.47 % 11.11 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.64 % 12.30 % 12.47 % 12.23 % 11.87 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.99 % 14.62 % 14.83 % 14.69 % 13.06 % Common equity to assets 8.96 % 9.29 % 9.34 % 9.77 % 9.02 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ** 8.48 % 8.79 % 8.82 % 9.22 % 8.49 %

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.



____________________________________

(1) Asset quality ratios are calculated using total portfolio loans. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.



SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 49,254 $ 48,955 Interest and dividends on securities 3,461 4,079 Interest on deposits with banks 66 126 Total Interest and Dividend Income 52,781 53,160 Interest Expense Deposits 2,036 6,515 Short-term borrowings — 111 Long-term debt 1,192 1,589 Total Interest Expense 3,228 8,215 Net Interest Income ("NII") 49,553 44,945 Provision for loan losses 586 10,100 NII After Provision For Loan Losses 48,967 34,845 Noninterest Income Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges 271 98 Gain on sale or disposition of assets 68 6 Net gains on sale of investment securities 586 670 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (94 ) 115 Provision for loss on premises and equipment held for sale (20 ) — Income from bank owned life insurance 652 661 Service charges 3,066 2,530 Referral fee income 1,248 1,966 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 30 — Loss on sale of loans (191 ) — Total Noninterest Income 5,616 6,046 Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits 15,770 15,001 OREO valuation allowance and expenses 689 2,303 Sub-total 16,459 17,304 Operating Expense Occupancy expense 2,180 2,204 Advertising 372 380 Data processing expense 2,766 2,842 Professional fees 1,920 1,755 Depreciation of premises and equipment 419 451 FDIC Insurance 512 679 Core deposit intangible amortization 380 452 Other 3,965 2,464 Total Operating Expense 12,514 11,227 Total Noninterest Expense 28,973 28,531 Income before income taxes 25,610 12,360 Income tax expense 6,475 2,363 Net Income $ 19,135 $ 9,997

SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 KEY OPERATING RATIOS Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1.20 % 0.68 % Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA** 1.64 % 1.53 % Return on average common equity ("ROACE") 12.53 % 7.06 % Pre-tax pre-provision ROACE** 17.16 % 15.86 % Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")** 13.53 % 7.85 % Average total equity to average total assets 9.58 % 9.66 % Interest rate spread 3.31 % 3.19 % Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.34 % Cost of funds 0.23 % 0.63 % Cost of deposits 0.15 % 0.55 % Cost of debt 2.73 % 1.42 % Efficiency ratio 52.52 % 55.95 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.82 % 1.95 % Net operating expense to average assets 1.47 % 1.53 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 130.95 % 125.14 % Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans 0.13 % 0.20 % COMMON SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 3.29 $ 1.70 Diluted net income per common share $ 3.29 $ 1.70 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.425 $ 0.375 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 5,813,704 5,892,107 Diluted 5,823,218 5,892,107

____________________________________

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of US GAAP total assets, common equity, common equity to assets and book value to Non-GAAP tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value.

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain performance measures, which exclude intangible assets. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Total assets $ 2,278,692 $ 2,195,059 $ 2,149,531 $ 2,026,439 $ 2,137,437 Less: intangible assets Goodwill 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 Core deposit intangible 1,147 1,267 1,394 1,527 1,666 Total intangible assets 11,982 12,102 12,229 12,362 12,501 Tangible assets $ 2,266,710 $ 2,182,957 $ 2,137,302 $ 2,014,077 $ 2,124,936 Total common equity $ 204,128 $ 203,962 $ 200,759 $ 198,013 $ 192,850 Less: intangible assets 11,982 12,102 12,229 12,362 12,501 Tangible common equity $ 192,146 $ 191,860 $ 188,530 $ 185,651 $ 180,349 Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,724,011 5,786,928 5,897,685 5,903,613 5,911,940 Common equity to assets 8.96 % 9.29 % 9.34 % 9.77 % 9.02 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.48 % 8.79 % 8.82 % 9.22 % 8.49 % Common book value per share $ 35.66 $ 35.25 $ 34.04 $ 33.54 $ 32.62 Tangible common book value per share $ 33.57 $ 33.15 $ 31.97 $ 31.45 $ 30.51

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Income, PTPP Return on Average Assets ("ROAA"), PTPP Return on Average Common Equity ("ROACE"), and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity ("ROATCE")

Management believes that PTPP income, which reflects the Company's profitability before income taxes and loan loss provisions, allows investors to better assess the Company's operating income and expenses in relation to the Company's core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with credit provisions and different state income tax rates for comparable institutions. ROATCE is computed by dividing net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common shareholders' equity. Management believes that ROATCE is meaningful because it measures the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or internally developed. ROATCE is a non-GAAP measure and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Management also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on the loan loss provisions of various institutions will likely vary based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net income (as reported) $ 6,404 $ 6,432 $ 6,299 $ 6,139 $ 3,799 $ 19,135 $ 9,997 Provision for loan losses — 291 295 600 2,500 586 10,100 Income tax expenses 2,158 2,190 2,127 2,131 1,284 6,475 2,363 Non-GAAP PTPP income $ 8,562 $ 8,913 $ 8,721 $ 8,870 $ 7,583 $ 26,196 $ 22,460 ROAA 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.18 % 0.73 % 1.20 % 0.68 % Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.57 % 1.68 % 1.68 % 1.71 % 1.46 % 1.64 % 1.53 % ROACE 12.45 % 12.62 % 12.53 % 12.51 % 7.86 % 12.53 % 7.06 % Pre-tax pre-provision ROACE 16.65 % 17.49 % 17.34 % 18.08 % 15.69 % 17.16 % 15.86 % Average assets $ 2,187,986 $ 2,116,939 $ 2,070,575 $ 2,074,707 $ 2,071,487 $ 2,125,596 $ 1,955,247 Average equity $ 205,723 $ 203,893 $ 201,124 $ 196,279 $ 193,351 $ 203,597 $ 188,853





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net income (as reported) $ 6,404 $ 6,432 $ 6,299 $ 6,139 $ 3,799 $ 19,135 $ 9,997 Core deposit intangible amortization (net of tax) 91 94 99 103 108 284 366 Net earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 6,495 $ 6,526 $ 6,398 $ 6,242 $ 3,907 $ 19,419 $ 10,363 ROATCE 13.41 % 13.62 % 13.56 % 13.58 % 8.65 % 13.53 % 7.85 % Average tangible common equity $ 193,662 $ 191,708 $ 188,808 $ 183,827 $ 180,755 $ 191,411 $ 176,108

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Three Months Ended 2021 2020 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Commercial real estate $ 1,094,089 $ 10,977 4.01 % $ 1,006,436 $ 10,627 4.22 % $ 1,094,089 $ 10,977 4.01 % $ 1,089,781 $ 10,953 4.02 % Residential first mortgages 100,195 742 2.96 % 157,039 1,188 3.03 % 100,195 742 2.96 % 109,296 838 3.07 % Residential rentals 154,481 1,565 4.05 % 132,572 1,499 4.52 % 154,481 1,565 4.05 % 139,080 1,410 4.06 % Construction and land development 34,810 399 4.58 % 38,861 448 4.61 % 34,810 399 4.58 % 38,315 425 4.44 % Home equity and second mortgages 27,751 246 3.55 % 32,670 295 3.61 % 27,751 246 3.55 % 29,061 251 3.45 % Commercial and equipment loans 104,845 1,161 4.43 % 116,472 1,205 4.14 % 104,845 1,161 4.43 % 104,117 1,108 4.26 % U.S. SBA PPP loans 71,751 1,236 6.89 % 127,092 902 2.84 % 71,751 1,236 6.89 % 104,426 1,318 5.05 % Consumer loans 1,742 16 3.67 % 1,102 12 4.36 % 1,742 16 3.67 % 1,425 17 4.77 % Allowance for loan losses (18,852 ) — 0.00 % (16,738 ) — 0.00 % (18,852 ) — 0.00 % (18,265 ) — 0.00 % Loan portfolio (1) $ 1,570,812 $ 16,342 4.16 % $ 1,595,506 $ 16,176 4.06 % $ 1,570,812 $ 16,342 4.16 % $ 1,597,236 $ 16,320 4.09 % Taxable investment securities 370,498 1,212 1.31 % 218,305 1,143 2.09 % 370,498 1,212 1.31 % 276,019 1,020 1.48 % Nontaxable investment securities 16,204 84 2.07 % 23,633 126 2.13 % 16,204 84 2.07 % 15,559 81 2.08 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 36,516 16 0.18 % 24,713 25 0.40 % 36,516 16 0.18 % 28,844 13 0.18 % Federal funds sold 30,266 5 0.07 % 20,561 13 0.25 % 30,266 5 0.07 % 34,778 10 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 2,024,296 17,659 3.49 % 1,882,718 17,483 3.71 % 2,024,296 17,659 3.49 % 1,952,436 17,444 3.57 % Cash and cash equivalents 66,292 87,895 66,292 65,897 Goodwill 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 Core deposit intangible 1,226 1,761 1,226 1,350 Other assets 85,340 88,278 85,340 86,421 Total Assets $ 2,187,989 $ 2,071,487 $ 2,187,989 $ 2,116,939 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 434,316 $ — 0.00 % $ 351,951 $ — 0.00 % $ 434,316 $ — 0.00 % $ 406,166 $ — 0.00 % Interest-bearing deposits Savings 110,873 14 0.05 % 89,036 20 0.09 % 110,873 14 0.05 % 105,814 13 0.05 % Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts 1,017,642 175 0.07 % 848,981 313 0.15 % 1,017,642 175 0.07 % 977,201 185 0.08 % Certificates of deposit 341,672 405 0.47 % 363,296 1,201 1.32 % 341,672 405 0.47 % 344,533 442 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,470,187 594 0.16 % 1,301,313 1,534 0.47 % 1,470,187 594 0.16 % 1,427,548 640 0.18 % Total deposits 1,904,503 594 0.12 % 1,653,264 1,534 0.37 % 1,904,503 594 0.12 % 1,833,714 640 0.14 % Long-term debt 25,625 131 2.04 % 63,847 380 2.38 % 25,625 131 2.04 % 27,273 43 0.63 % Short-term debt — — 0.00 % 3,159 14 1.77 % — — 0.00 % — — 0.00 % PPPLF advance — — 0.00 % 121,070 107 0.35 % — — 0.00 % — — 0.00 % Subordinated notes 19,487 251 5.15 % — — 0.00 % 19,487 251 5.15 % 19,473 251 5.16 % Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures 12,000 74 2.47 % 12,000 80 2.67 % 12,000 74 2.47 % 12,000 75 2.50 % Total debt 57,112 456 3.19 % 200,076 581 1.16 % 57,112 456 3.19 % 58,746 369 2.51 % Interest-bearing liabilities 1,527,299 1,050 0.27 % 1,501,389 2,115 0.56 % 1,527,299 1,050 0.27 % 1,486,294 1,009 0.27 % Total funds 1,961,615 1,050 0.21 % 1,853,340 2,115 0.46 % 1,961,615 1,050 0.21 % 1,892,460 1,009 0.21 % Other liabilities 20,648 24,796 20,648 20,586 Stockholders' equity 205,723 193,351 205,723 203,893 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,187,986 $ 2,071,487 $ 2,187,986 $ 2,116,939 Net interest income $ 16,609 $ 15,368 $ 16,609 $ 16,435 Interest rate spread 3.22 % 3.15 % 3.22 % 3.30 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.28 % 3.27 % 3.28 % 3.37 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 132.54 % 125.40 % 132.54 % 131.36 % Average loans to average deposits 82.48 % 96.51 % 82.48 % 87.10 % Average transaction deposits to total average deposits ** 82.06 % 78.03 % 82.06 % 81.21 % Cost of funds 0.21 % 0.46 % 0.21 % 0.21 % Cost of deposits 0.12 % 0.37 % 0.12 % 0.14 % Cost of debt 3.19 % 1.16 % 3.19 % 2.51 %





(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $91,000, $111,000 and $75,000 of accretion interest for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and June 30, 2021, respectively. ____________________________________

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Commercial real estate $ 1,081,350 $ 32,625 4.02 % $ 981,944 $ 32,406 4.40 % Residential first mortgages 111,401 2,494 2.99 % 165,632 4,098 3.30 % Residential rentals 144,316 4,421 4.08 % 131,839 4,373 4.42 % Construction and land development 36,401 1,226 4.49 % 38,608 1,360 4.70 % Home equity and second mortgages 28,689 745 3.46 % 34,604 1,066 4.11 % Commercial and equipment loans 104,747 3,339 4.25 % 119,927 4,219 4.69 % U.S. SBA PPP loans 97,231 4,356 5.97 % 76,418 1,395 2.43 % Consumer loans 1,497 48 4.28 % 1,113 38 4.55 % Allowance for loan losses (18,908 ) — — % (14,521 ) — — % Loan portfolio (1) $ 1,586,724 $ 49,254 4.14 % $ 1,535,564 $ 48,955 4.25 % Taxable investment securities 292,625 3,182 1.45 % 215,223 3,854 2.39 % Nontaxable investment securities 17,517 279 2.12 % 12,144 225 2.47 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 30,183 44 0.19 % 16,246 87 0.71 % Federal funds sold 27,964 22 0.10 % 13,520 39 0.38 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,955,013 52,781 3.60 % 1,792,697 53,160 3.95 % Cash and cash equivalents 71,559 61,832 Goodwill 10,835 10,835 Core deposit intangible 1,351 1,910 Other assets 86,838 87,973 Total Assets $ 2,125,596 $ 1,955,247 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 407,375 $ — — % $ 310,451 $ — — % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings 106,190 40 0.05 % 80,412 $ 68 0.11 % Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts 982,704 555 0.08 % 816,975 2,118 0.35 % Certificates of deposit 345,821 1,441 0.56 % 375,606 4,329 1.54 % Total Interest-bearing deposits 1,434,715 2,036 0.19 % 1,272,993 6,515 0.68 % Total deposits 1,842,090 2,036 0.15 % 1,583,444 6,515 0.55 % Debt: Long-term debt 26,723 213 1.06 % 62,101 916 1.97 % Short-term borrowings — — — % 10,895 111 1.36 % PPPLF advances — — — % 69,656 182 0.35 % Subordinated notes 19,483 754 5.16 % 4,953 184 4.95 % Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures 12,000 225 2.50 % 12,000 307 3.41 % Total debt 58,206 1,192 2.73 % 159,605 1,700 1.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,492,921 3,228 0.29 % 1,432,598 8,215 0.76 % Total funds 1,900,296 3,228 0.23 % 1,743,049 8,215 0.63 % Other liabilities 21,703 23,345 Stockholders' equity 203,597 188,853 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,125,596 $ 1,955,247 Net interest income $ 49,553 $ 44,945 Interest rate spread 3.31 % 3.19 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.38 % 3.34 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 130.95 % 125.14 % Average loans to average deposits 86.14 % 96.98 % Average transaction deposits to total average deposits ** 81.23 % 76.28 % Cost of funds 0.23 % 0.63 % Cost of deposits 0.15 % 0.55 % Cost of debt 2.73 % 1.42 %





(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $256,000 and $514,000 of accretion interest during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. ____________________________________

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.

SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

BY LOAN TYPE September 30, 2021 % June 30, 2021 % March 31, 2021 % December 31, 2020 % September 30, 2020 % Portfolio Type: Commercial real estate $ 1,088,636 71.02 % $ 1,111,613 72.47 % $ 1,081,111 71.74 % $ 1,049,147 69.75 % $ 1,021,987 68.29 % Residential first mortgages 96,835 6.32 % 105,482 6.88 % 115,803 7.68 % 133,779 8.89 % 147,756 9.87 % Residential rentals 172,082 11.22 % 142,210 9.27 % 137,522 9.12 % 139,059 9.24 % 137,950 9.22 % Construction and land development 37,139 2.42 % 36,918 2.41 % 38,446 2.55 % 37,520 2.49 % 36,061 2.41 % Home equity and second mortgages 26,518 1.73 % 28,726 1.87 % 29,363 1.95 % 29,129 1.94 % 31,427 2.10 % Commercial loans 48,327 3.15 % 47,567 3.10 % 42,689 2.83 % 52,921 3.52 % 58,894 3.94 % Consumer loans 2,168 0.14 % 1,442 0.09 % 1,415 0.09 % 1,027 0.07 % 1,081 0.07 % Commercial equipment 61,346 4.00 % 59,918 3.91 % 60,834 4.04 % 61,693 4.10 % 61,376 4.10 % Gross portfolio loans $ 1,533,051 100.00 % $ 1,533,876 100.00 % $ 1,507,183 100.00 % $ 1,504,275 100.00 % $ 1,496,532 100.00 % Net deferred costs 365 0.02 % 533 0.03 % 879 0.06 % 1,264 0.08 % 1,610 0.11 % Allowance for loan losses (18,579 ) (1.21 ) % (18,516 ) (1.21 ) % (18,256 ) (1.21 ) % (19,424 ) (1.29 ) % (18,829 ) (1.26 ) % (18,214 ) (17,983 ) (17,377 ) (18,160 ) (17,219 ) Net portfolio loans $ 1,514,837 $ 1,515,893 $ 1,489,806 $ 1,486,115 $ 1,479,313 U.S. SBA PPP loans $ 56,424 $ 89,129 $ 115,700 $ 110,320 $ 131,088 Net deferred fees (1,617 ) (2,647 ) (3,215 ) (2,360 ) (3,277 ) Net U.S. SBA PPP loans $ 54,807 $ 86,482 $ 112,485 $ 107,960 $ 127,811 Total net loans $ 1,569,644 $ 1,602,375 $ 1,602,291 $ 1,594,075 $ 1,607,124 Gross loans $ 1,589,475 $ 1,623,005 $ 1,622,883 $ 1,614,595 $ 1,627,620

END OF PERIOD CONTRACTUAL RATES (UNAUDITED)

The following table is based on contractual interest rates and does not include the amortization of deferred costs and fees or assumptions regarding non-accrual interest:

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) EOP Contractual Interest rate EOP Contractual Interest rate EOP Contractual Interest rate EOP Contractual Interest rate EOP Contractual Interest rate Commercial real estate 3.91 % 3.96 % 4.02 % 4.11 % 4.20 % Residential first mortgages 3.84 % 3.87 % 3.87 % 3.93 % 3.93 % Residential rentals 3.97 % 4.11 % 4.20 % 4.26 % 4.30 % Construction and land development 4.32 % 4.31 % 4.32 % 4.28 % 4.40 % Home equity and second mortgages 3.51 % 3.50 % 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.56 % Commercial loans 4.48 % 4.44 % 4.63 % 4.56 % 4.51 % Consumer loans 5.26 % 5.65 % 5.75 % 5.99 % 5.94 % Commercial equipment 4.39 % 4.42 % 4.40 % 4.42 % 4.42 % U.S. SBA PPP loans 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.00 % Total loans 3.85 % 3.84 % 3.84 % 3.92 % 3.94 % Yields without U.S. SBA PPP loans 3.95 % 4.00 % 4.06 % 4.13 % 4.20 %

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Beginning of period $ 18,516 $ 18,256 $ 19,424 $ 18,829 $ 16,319 Charge-offs (491 ) (61 ) (1,485 ) (30 ) (65 ) Recoveries 554 30 22 25 75 Net charge-offs 63 (31 ) (1,463 ) (5 ) 10 Provision for loan losses — 291 295 600 2,500 End of period $ 18,579 $ 18,516 $ 18,256 $ 19,424 $ 18,829 Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (annualized)(1) 0.02 % (0.01 ) % (0.40 ) % — % — % Breakdown of general and specific allowance as a percentage of gross portfolio loans ( 1) General allowance $ 18,204 $ 17,686 $ 17,365 $ 18,068 $ 18,319 Specific allowance 323 778 891 1,356 510 Total allowance to non-acquired loans $ 18,527 $ 18,464 $ 18,256 $ 19,424 $ 18,829 PCI loans 52 52 — — — Total allowance to gross portfolio loans with PCI loans $ 18,579 $ 18,516 $ 18,256 $ 19,424 $ 18,829 General allowance 1.19 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.22 % Specific allowance 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.03 % Total allowance to gross portfolio loans(1) 1.21 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.29 % 1.26 % Total allowance to gross portfolio loans with PCI loans(2) 1.21 % 1.21 % — % — % — % Allowance to non-acquired gross loans(3) 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.35 % 1.31 % Allowance+ Non-PCI FV Mark $ 19,070 $ 19,090 $ 18,939 $ 20,174 $ 19,643 Allowance+ Non-PCI FV Mark to gross portfolio loans 1.24 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.34 % 1.31 %





____________________________________

(1) Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio (2) There were no allowance for loan loss on the PCI portfolios prior to the three months ended June 30, 2021. (3) Non-acquired loans include loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments. Non-acquired loans exclude U.S. SBA PPP loans.

Below are several schedules that provide information on the COVID-19 deferred loans. The schedules summarize the COVID-19 loan modifications by loan portfolio, maturity or next payment due dates and the Banks's industry classification using the North American Industry Classification System ("NAICS"). The NAICS is the standard used by Federal statistical agencies in classifying business establishments for the purpose of collecting, analyzing, and publishing statistical data related to the U.S. business economy.

(UNAUDITED) COVID-19 Deferred Loans September 30, 2021 Accrual Loans Non-Accrual Loans (dollars in thousands) Loan Balances % of Deferred Loans % of Gross Portfolio Loans Loan Balances Number of Loans Loan Balances Number of Loans Commercial real estate $ 3,422 100.00 % 0.22 % $ 2,469 2 $ 954 1 Total $ 3,422 100.00 % 0.22 % $ 2,469 2 $ 954 1





COVID-19 Deferred Loans - Scheduled Month off Deferral (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Loan Balances % Number of Loans December-21 3,422 100.00 % 3 Total $ 3,422 100.00 % 3





COVID-19 Deferred Loans by NAICS Industry (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 Number of Loans Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation 3,422 3 Total $ 3,422 3

CLASSIFIED AND SPECIAL MENTION ASSETS (UNAUDITED)

The following is a breakdown of the Company’s classified and special mention assets at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively:

As of (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Classified loans Substandard $ 5,127 $ 13,382 $ 13,816 $ 19,249 $ 26,863 $ 32,226 $ 40,306 Doubtful — — — — — — — Total classified loans 5,127 13,382 13,816 19,249 26,863 32,226 40,306 Special mention loans 780 4,524 7,769 7,672 — — 96 Total classified and special mention loans $ 5,907 $ 17,906 $ 21,585 $ 26,921 $ 26,863 $ 32,226 $ 40,402 Classified loans $ 5,127 $ 13,382 $ 13,816 $ 19,249 $ 26,863 $ 32,226 $ 40,306 Classified securities — — — — — 482 651 Other real estate owned 1,536 1,536 2,329 3,109 7,773 8,111 9,341 Total classified assets $ 6,663 $ 14,918 $ 16,145 $ 22,358 $ 34,636 $ 40,819 $ 50,298 Total classified assets as a percentage of total assets 0.29 % 0.68 % 0.75 % 1.10 % 1.93 % 2.42 % 3.58 % Total classified assets as a percentage of Risk Based Capital 2.75 % 6.24 % 6.81 % 9.61 % 16.21 % 21.54 % 32.10 %

SUMMARY OF DEPOSITS (UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 432,606 21.58 % $ 423,165 22.18 % $ 406,319 21.75 % $ 362,079 20.74 % $ 360,839 20.28 % Interest-bearing: Demand 764,482 38.14 % 685,023 35.90 % 651,639 34.89 % 590,159 33.81 % 635,176 35.69 % Money market deposits 355,582 17.74 % 351,262 18.41 % 355,680 19.04 % 340,725 19.52 % 329,617 18.52 % Savings 112,282 5.60 % 107,288 5.62 % 105,590 5.65 % 98,783 5.66 % 90,514 5.09 % Certificates of deposit 339,655 16.94 % 341,400 17.89 % 348,668 18.67 % 353,856 20.27 % 363,460 20.42 % Total interest-bearing 1,572,001 78.42 % 1,484,973 77.82 % 1,461,577 78.25 % 1,383,523 79.26 % 1,418,767 79.72 % Total deposits $ 2,004,607 100.00 % $ 1,908,138 100.00 % $ 1,867,896 100.00 % $ 1,745,602 100.00 % $ 1,779,606 100.00 % Transaction accounts $ 1,664,952 83.06 % $ 1,566,738 82.11 % $ 1,519,228 81.33 % $ 1,391,746 79.73 % $ 1,416,146 79.58 %



