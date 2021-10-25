GIGABYTE Announces a Unique Server Solution to RAID Drawbacks With GRAID SupremeRAID™

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIGABYTE Technology, (TWSE: 2376), an industry leader in high-performance servers and workstations, today announced a new server, GIGABYTE R282-Z9G, that gets around hardware and software RAID limitations that bottleneck RAID when used with NVMe SSDs. Continuing in the success of the R282 series, the new SKU was designed to house an all-in-one server solution that specifically targets high performance NVMe (Gen4) SSD drives for RAID by incorporating the GRAID SupremeRAID™ solution into the R282-Z9G.

R282-Z9G: GRAID for RAID

More and more companies are using flash storage and doing so on a larger scale; however, there are pitfalls when using software or hardware RAID, such as limitations in computing performance or consuming a large amount of CPU resources. To solve these problems and to do so with a large number of drives, the GRAID SupremeRAID™ solution works by installing a virtual NVMe controller on the OS while integrating a PCIe device for high performance. With this GIGABYTE solution over 100GB/s of throughput is possible for workloads in HPC, 4K/8K video editing, high-frequency trading (HFT), online transaction processing (OLTP), or database processing.

The R282-Z9G comes with the GRAID card installed and has shown optimal performance with up to 20 x Kioxia CM6 drives. The R282-Z9G supports dual AMD EPYC 7003 processors up to 64 cores and a max TDP of 240W. Given the dual socket design, there are 32 DIMM slots available for 2 DIMMs per channel for the 8-channel memory configuration.

To support 20 x Gen4 U.2 drives in the front for RAID, PCIe slots are populated with riser cards and the OCP mezzanine slots as well, leaving a PCIe 4.0 x16 FHHL slot available for high-speed networking. At the rear of the case are an additional 2 x 2.5" SATA SSD bays. On the rear of the case are USB 3.0 ports, VGA port for local management, and a pair of 1GbE LAN ports. The system is powered by redundant 1600W power supplies.

"If you're going to make the investment in Gen4 (and soon Gen5) SSDs, you don't want to be leaving performance on the table," said Brian Beeler the president of StorageReview.com in his latest review of the storage adapter. "The GRAID SupremeRAID solution is absolutely phenomenal, we were blown away by the efficacy of this simple-to-use card and accompanying software."

For more information about the R282-Z9G GIGABYTE solution with GRAID Technology, please visit GIGABYTE's Insight Blog or read the whitepaper here.

