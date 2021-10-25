Weekly Music Classes Resume in Person at New York Jazz Workshop

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music education is back in person. Play music in an environment that is supportive, educational, and FUN! Fall workshops are up-and-running and there are still openings for instrumentalists and vocalists in several exciting programs. Workshops vary by style and level, and there's something happening every day of the week, both in person and online—there's something for everyone! Upon registration, we can schedule a commitment-free trial class for only $20 right away. This fall many of the workshops have returned to in-person learning at our state-of-the-art facilities at 265 W 37th Street, with continued options for hybrid and online participation.

Beginner Workshops

Ensemble and Improvisational Playing (Tuesdays 5pm) with Patience Higgins (in-person)

Blues and Beyond (Thursdays 6pm) with Dave Scott (in-person and online)

Intermediate Workshops

Poetic Language of Jazz Improvisation (Mondays 8:30pm) with Mark Sherman (in-person)

Jazz Improvisation 2 (Tuesdays 7pm) with Marc Mommaas (in-person)

Bebop (Wednesdays 7pm) with Sean Conly (in-person)

Art of the Jam Session (Fridays 6:30pm) with Dave Ambrosio (in-person)

Jazz Standards (Saturdays 2pm and 4pm) with Kenny Wessel (in-person and online)

Brazilian Music (Sundays 3pm) with Vitor Goncalves and Vanderlei Pereira (in-person)

Advanced Workshops

Bebop to Hardbop (Mondays 6:30pm) with Mark Sherman (in-person)

Mixed Meter/Polyrhythm (Saturdays 12pm) with Marc Mommaas (online)

Vocal Workshops

Let's Sing Workshop (6pm) with Olivia Foschi, (7pm) with Jocelyn Medina (online)

Vocal Jazz Workshop (8pm) with Michelle Walker (online)

Instrument-Specific Workshops

Building Melodic Bass Lines (Mondays 6pm) with Dave Ambrosio (online)

Drums Workout (Tuesdays 6pm) with Vito Lesczak (online)

Soloing and Comping Concepts for Guitar (Wednesdays 5pm) with Sebastian Noelle (in-person and online)

Courses

Ear Training (15 weeks, ongoing) with Marc Mommaas (online)

Counterpoint (8 weeks, ongoing) with Marc Mommaas (online)

Composition/Analysis (15 weeks, ongoing) with Marc Mommaas (online)

NYJW now offers a 25% discount when enrolling in multiple workshops. Students between 17 and 26 years old qualify for a 30% discount on any of our workshops. Need-based scholarships can be provided to eligible students in need of financial aid on a case-by-case basis.

In alignment with NYC health and safety protocols, NYJW will be requiring all students and faculty to have received the Covid-19 vaccination prior to in-person participation. Unvaccinated students and faculty remain eligible for hybrid and online workshops only.

For registration and more information, please visit: www.newyorkjazzworkshop.com.

The New York Workshop is located at 265 W 37th Street in Manhattan

