Anhelo Launches First Spanish-Language Medicare Plan Finder

FORT LEE, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anhelo, a Medicare insurance agency dedicated to serving the Latino community, announced today the launch of a new Spanish-language online plan finder to help customers compare and enroll in Medicare Advantage plans. The powerful self-service tool is the first of its kind offering Latino seniors a personalized Medicare plan comparison experience 100% in-language, offering greater access to plan information. The resource was developed based on feedback from Medicare beneficiaries and designed specifically to meet the underserved needs of Spanish-speaking consumers. The announcement comes at the beginning of the Fall Annual Enrollment Period, a time where Medicare beneficiaries can enroll in or change their Medicare Advantage plans for the next year.

Anhelo's Medicare plan finder, accessible online across all devices, allows customers to compare costs and plan benefits from among some of the largest Medicare Advantage plan carriers, including vision and dental coverage. The easy-to-use interface also enables users to see whether their current prescriptions and doctors will be covered in-network under a given plan.

The development of the tool, while part of a larger Insurance industry trend toward online enrollment, is meant to be a new solution to the problems facing Hispanic Medicare beneficiaries. A recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found Hispanic Medicare beneficiaries were less likely to compare their Medicare plan options during the Annual Enrollment Period than other racial/ethnic groups surveyed, with only one in five beneficiaries comparing plans. Moreover, according to a survey commissioned by Anhelo, nearly 70% of Hispanic Medicare beneficiaries said they had only some or little knowledge of Medicare. Anhelo company leaders hope to empower Latino consumers by putting more information into their own hands.

"We are developing resources like this that we know make an impact on health decisions," said Denira Borrero, Managing Director of Anhelo. "We want our customers to see whether their Spanish-speaking doctors will be covered. We want them to understand what their potential costs will be. And most importantly, we want to make Medicare more accessible."

In the United States, there are over 60.6 million Hispanics/Latinos, accounting for approximately 18 percent of the total population. Of those, around 5 million are enrolled in Medicare coverage. However, Original Medicare does not cover certain services beneficiaries may need, like prescription drug coverage, routine dental and vision coverage, and more. As a result, more Hispanics are enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans, and the popularity of these plans is currently increasing among this population due to its affordability, convenience, and additional benefits.

When enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, customers can enjoy more features, such as zero-dollar premiums in many plans as well as vision and dental coverage. Medicare Advantage plans also provide out-pocket-maximum limits that help avoid potentially catastrophic medical costs that could fall to family members to pay the bill.

The launch of Anhelo's Medicare plan finder coincides with the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, which lasts from October 15 through December 7. During this time, more than 200 licensed insurance agents will help customers understand their Medicare Advantage options in Spanish, look up doctors and providers, and help them find the right plan for their needs.

Customers interested in getting in touch with Anhelo for the Annual Enrollment Period can call 1-866-5-ANHELO or visit AnheloSalud.com to learn more.

Anhelo is a Medicare insurance agency providing 100% in-culture and in-language resources serving the Latino community. Through dedicated information and enrollment support in Spanish, their licensed insurance agents compare Medicare Advantage plans from the largest carriers in the U.S. to help seniors find the best plan for their specific needs. For more information, visit AnheloSalud.com.

