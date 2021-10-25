New Career Job Transition Website Unlocks Secrets to Securing Generation X Jobs

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career Job Transition LLC, a job transition training organization, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new membership website at www.careerjobtransition.com. This site is important because it provides expert training and coaching for college-educated salaried workers (professionals) at all stages of their careers. In addition, it provides strategic guidance for job seekers facing unique situations that are a barrier to their success. For example, it incorporates specific guidance for the unique challenges faced by Generation X professionals. More important is the fact that loss of employment for a Gen Xer is traumatic. The psychological impact has serious consequences for the whole family. Having an expert they can trust to provide step-by-step guidance and hope for the future is a major relief.

"As a 50-year-old employee with a 20-year tenure, my employment was terminated due to a workforce reduction," said Richard Gunderson, owner. "Loss of employment late in one's career is a common experience for Generation X men and women today. They need an expert to guide them through the complexities of today's job market and evolving corporate hiring practices. Some professionals assume that a well-written résumé and an outgoing personality is all they need. That assumption is likely to result in a major delay in securing a job."

Gary Burnison, CEO of a public company, in his book Lose the Resume, Land the Job said, "From the supposed most sophisticated to the least experienced, from seasoned executives to college seniors, people are confounded by how to find their next job."

Richard has trained and coached hundreds of professionals. It has become his passion to unlock the secrets for professionals to equip them with the knowledge, strategy, tools, tips, and tricks to land the right job in the shortest time possible.

About Career Job Transition LLC

Career Job Transition LLC is all about training and coaching job seekers that face unique challenges in their search for new employment. There are numerous articles, reports, e-books, and mini courses available in the Career Job Transition member site along with a two-hour training video titled Generation-X Insider Secrets for a Stressless Job Search.

See Richard's article titled 'Financial Rx for Generation-X Women'.

Media Contact:

Richard Gunderson

Owner

richard@careerjobtransition.com

(612) 454-0272

https://careerjobtransition.com

Related Images











Image 1: Stressed Gen X Woman









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment