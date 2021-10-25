Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP® Receives Forbes' Inaugural Top Financial Security Professional (FSP) Recognition

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC, a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, is pleased to announce that its CEO & President, Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, has been named to the inaugural Forbes/SHOOK® Research's Top Financial Security Professional list for 2021.

The list of approximately 250 FSPs was compiled with a focus on advisors that families rely on for wealth and protection-focused planning. SHOOK® Research's staff looked for professionals who consistently engage with clients in meaningful conversations about life while protecting against the perils posed by disability, death, and/or job loss.

"It's a wonderful achievement to be included on the inaugural Top Financial Security Professional list," stated Michael Schwartz. He added, "This award is especially important because it emphasized the multi-disciplinary approach that we employ with clients, blending risk management along with wealth management. It is not very often that you see advisors handle both sides, rather it is usually one or the other."

This award adds to other recognitions that Schwartz has received including Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2021, 2020 and 2019, WealthManagement.com's Thrive List of Fastest-Growing Advisors in 2019 and Financial Times' FT Top 400 Financial Advisor List in 2017.

The SHOOK® process began by scouring the financial services industry, life insurance companies, banks, brokerages, agencies, custodians, and others for nominations. SHOOK accepted professionals who met pre-determined minimum thresholds and acceptable compliance records. An FSP is a professional advisor who is properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. The full methodology can be viewed online.

About Magnus Financial Group

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments including investment & insurance operations, research and trading, compliance and marketing.

Media Contact:

Thomas Barber

Phone: 800-339-1367

