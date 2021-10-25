Dough Delta 8 Disposables Available Now; Hemp Living Launches Industry-Changing Vape and Edibles Made Popular by Collaborations With Several Ground-Breaking Hip-Hop Artists

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Living, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer and distributor of locally sourced, non-GMO, 100% organic hemp flower, announces an exciting opportunity working with Dough, one of the hottest Delta-8 brands in the Cannabis industry.

As Dough's exclusive master distributor in the Midwest, Hemp Living is proud to roll out Dough's newest Delta-8 products, made famous by collaborations with several hip-hop artists including YG, Polo G, Money Bagg Yo, OhGeesy, King Lil G, and more.

Each artist will receive their own personalized and themed Delta-8 products:

YG's "4Hunnid Bottle Service" 2ML Delta 8 Disposable

King Lil G's "Sucios" 2ML Delta 8 Disposable

Money Bagg Yo's "Wockesha" 1000mg Delta 8 Syrup (available in Grape, Watermelon, and Peach)

OhGeesy's "Oh Gheesy OG" 2ML Delta 8 Disposable

And several more products coming soon!

"We're beyond excited about working with Dough and appreciate the opportunity to serve our customers with these amazing new Delta 8 Products," said Brian Willke, Logistics Manager at Hemp Living. "Their 2ML Disposables and Delta 8 Syrups are going to be game-changers in the industry. It's a blessing to be considered Dough's Master Distributor in the Midwest and having us co-pack these products for our area. Our Hemp Living USA site will serve as one of the preferred retailers where fans, followers, and even the hip-hop artists themselves can find these new and electrifying products, and there's no limit to how big the family of merchandise can get. Dough is rising to the top, and we're just getting started."

All Dough products on the market today are sourced from hemp plants. As stated in the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp cultivated in the United States must have a THC threshold of less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, making hemp products containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 legal at the federal level.

All of these new and innovative products are available on their retail website at www.hemplivingusa.com and are also available for wholesale and distribution via www.hemplivingwholesale.com.

About Hemp Living

Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Their Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products, ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources its hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts third-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality Delta 8 products.

A.J. Jacunski, Director of Marketing and Product Development

414.885.2024

sales@hemplivingusa.com

