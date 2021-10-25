Win Ghoulish Prizes With Bingo Clash This Halloween

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this Halloween season, AviaGames provide a fresh gaming experience to the players. Not only are players able to experience this incredible and fun Halloween-themed experience on Bingo Clash, but there will also be two weeks of Halloween events going on until October 31.

Join the Spooktacular event

First, join a Halloween-themed dice tour, where players can win up to $500 in bonus cash simply by joining the event. Players can win additional prizes by rolling the dice and gaining moves.

Next, log in for seven consecutive days and win additional free in-game rewards like tickets, bonus cash, and more.

The Lucky Pumpkin Event gives players the opportunity to win random prizes by flipping pumpkin cards. In order to gain entry to this special event, they must fulfill quests and play for pumpkin tickets.

Winning real money with Bingo Clash

As fun as Halloween-themed games sound, can one truly win money with Bingo Clash? The answer is: absolutely. AviaGames is known to have paid over $400 million in prizes since it was created, and they're not planning on stopping there.

Bingo Clash is a skill-based bingo game that allows players to get matched with other real players based on their skill levels. Players can compete in free cash tournaments and cash games to win real money. This cash can be securely withdrawn at any time with the use of PayPal.

AviaGames isn't stingy when it comes to giving players opportunities to win money. In addition to the Halloween events in October, additional opportunities through playing the Fortuity Wheel and Lucky Cards are also offered.

Whether you're an avid bingo player who enjoys honing your skill by playing one-on-one against someone else or you have a competitive streak wanting you to win against a large group of bingo players in tournaments, Bingo Clash has it all.

Join the Spooktacular Bingo Event

AviaGames has done it again with Bingo Clash - a fun and interactive bingo experience now featuring events with a spooktacular twist in October- a mobile game that is familiar to those who have played other AviaGames and easy to learn for newbies.

Bingo Clash offers users a unique gaming experience with a Halloween twist. Players can simply participate in 1v1 or tournament games to win real cash prizes and brush up on their Bingo skills as well.

Enjoy pumpkins and bingo while playing against other real players and earning money on this mobile game. Download the app for free now and start collecting the Halloween bonuses.

