Unblu to Showcase Conversational Platform at Money20/20 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unblu , a leading provider of conversational technology for financial services, will launch and demonstrate the newest innovations to its platform at #Money20/20 in Las Vegas, October 24-27, Booth #1541.

"Digital experiences have become high stakes. Gen Z is building wealth earlier. Getting digital transformation right is critical," said Lisa Joseph, President of Unblu, Americas. "Unblu enables financial institutions to provide the personalized and customer-centric experience through the omnichannel that this emerging mass affluent demographic demands," Joseph explained.

Unblu's enterprise-ready Conversational Platform is at the core of customer conversations, with digital tools that take advisors and clients to next-level engagement.

Loans: Increase product purchases while reducing complexity and abandonment through seamless journeys that delight customers and give you a +15% lift in conversion rates.

"Our enterprise platform, industry expertise and loyal customer base of 160+ installations worldwide, is what differentiates Unblu in the market," said Luc Haldimann, CEO of Unblu. "We understand the complex compliance requirements of our customers, and our solutions are designed to exclusively serve the financial industry," Haldimann added.

Unblu enables customers to design exceptional collaboration experiences by embedding them seamlessly into their digital client journeys. Unblu always assures the compliant handling of client data while leveraging the enterprise's existing authentication technology investments.

About Unblu

Unblu ( www.unblu.com ) is a global, customer-centric and cloud-leading software company whose conversational platform is trusted by 160+ of the world's leading financial institutions to transform their client-advisor interactions into personalized, customer experiences that drive revenue.

