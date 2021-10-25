Centricity and After, Inc. Partner to Provide Enhanced Warranty Solutions in Expanding E-Commerce Market

Saint Petersburg, Florida, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centricity, the service and protection powerhouse, today announced a partnership with After, Inc., the warranty technology pioneer, to bolster the companies’ combined abilities to provide unique, seamless solutions in the rapidly expanding e-commerce market.

“Centricity sees After, Inc. as a key partner in addressing the needs of the accelerating e-commerce space,” said John Strong, Chairman and CEO of Bankers Financial Corporation. “We’re leveraging After Inc.’s leading-edge technologies with Centricity’s decades-long experience and expertise in warranty administration. After, Inc. has hired Dawn Taylor (former President of Centricity) as Chief Revenue Officer. We are excited and support Dawn’s move to After, Inc. which we believe will further strengthen the relationship between our two companies.”

“The administration capabilities Centricity provides are a critical piece of our roadmap,” said Nate Baldwin, CEO of After, Inc. “Our partnership with Centricity is integral as we continue our strategic investment of capital toward technology development and marketing services.”

In addition to its administration services, Centricity provides a full-service program with retailers and manufacturers to provide customized product protection.

About Centricity:

Centricity cultivates confidence by protecting the products customers rely on. In a complicated world, Centricity brings a human touch to service contracts centered around the customer. The company is a privately-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation (BFC).

About After, Inc.:

After, Inc. is a pioneer in the warranty business – providing product registration, marketing, analytics, and program administration to warranty organizations since 2005. After, Inc. partners with some of the world’s top brands to help transform their warranty businesses, driving customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue and profit opportunities. Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of Galway Insurance Holdings, LP (“Galway Holdings”), a financial services distribution company that includes EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and PowerGuard® Specialty Warranty, as well as a diversified brokerage distribution and underwriting platform, with a focus towards data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.

