Ideal Image Appoints Celeste Ortiz to Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, North America’s leading aesthetics brand that is making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible, and effective than ever before, today announced that Celeste Ortiz has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Ortiz offers deep human resource experience in the healthcare field and will be instrumental on the important topics of hiring, personal development, and bolstering a strong team culture aligned with the brand as Ideal Image continues to expand nationally.



“People are at the core of what we do at Ideal Image, and we are thrilled to welcome Ms. Ortiz to the Board to strengthen our culture and advance our mission of helping people look and feel their best,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “Her extensive experience in HR specific to healthcare will be an important advantage as we continue to build our network and effectively grow our teams across the country.”

Ms. Ortiz is currently Chief People Officer at Crossover Health based in California, where she specializes in scaling talent and capabilities, developing strong cultures, growing leaders, and building diverse and inclusive teams. Throughout her 20-year career in HR, Ms. Ortiz held significant leadership roles at Fortune 50 healthcare companies including Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson and also served as Group Vice President of HR at Medtronic Diabetes. She is an active independent Director with SCAN’s Group Health Plan and previously served as a Board Member for Dignity Health Northridge Hospital.

“Ideal Image has an incredible team of expertly trained business and medical professionals leading the company’s growth, and I’m excited to build on that success through a strong, people-first culture,” said Ms. Ortiz. “With immense opportunity ahead, I look forward to helping guide the company as it continues to scale.”

The company most recently announced its expansion into California with the opening of its newest location in the Mission Valley neighborhood of San Diego. With a focus on consistent nationwide growth, it has plans to open additional clinics in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento to build on its network of nearly 150 locations across the United States and make personal aesthetics more accessible and affordable in those markets than ever before.

Ideal Image is North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible and effective than ever before. Ideal Image believes “confidence changes everything,” and that the only opinion that matters when it comes to your appearance and well-being is your own. Its mission is to help people look and feel their best by taking a holistic, personalized approach to health and wellness from the inside out. Ideal Image operates as a direct-to-consumer medical aesthetics brand offering free private in-person or virtual consultations through its national tele-aesthetics platform where guests can receive services at any of Ideal Image’s rapidly growing national point of care network. Ideal Image’s expert team of 800+ medical professionals have performed approximately 20 million FDA-cleared treatments and deliver clients real, life-changing results through our full suite of aesthetic services including laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox®, and skin rejuvenation services, all backed by our Lifetime Guarantee Membership Program. The company is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

