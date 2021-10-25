Home Fitness Equipment Market Size, Growth, Report [2021-2028] | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global home fitness equipment market is set to gain impetus from the increasing development of smart treadmills. They help to accurately monitor run and jog speed, as well as heart rate. They can also be easily folded for easy mobility. In February 2021, Peloton, for instance, introduced an affordable version of ‘The Tread,’ a smart treadmill in the U.S. in May. As per the report, the home fitness equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 10.73 billion in 2021 to USD 14.74 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 10.18 billion in 2020.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Market are:

Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. (Utah, United States)

Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd. (Wisconsin, United States)

Amer Sports Corporation (Helsinki, Finland)

Core Health & Fitness, LLC (Washington, United States)

Nautilus, Inc (Washington, United States)

Technogym S.p.A. (Italy)

Hoist Fitness Systems (California, USA)

Fitness World AS (Denmark)

HAMMER SPORT AG (Germany)

Rogue Fitness. (Ohio, United States)





Segmentation -

Cardiovascular Training Equipment Segment Held the Largest Share in 2020

Based on the sales channel, the market for home fitness equipment is segregated into offline and online. By type, it is divided into strength training equipment and cardiovascular training equipment. Out of these, the cardiovascular training equipment segment generated the largest home fitness equipment market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising utilization of the equipment as they help in improving the health of those living with high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart diseases.





Report Coverage-

The research report of the home fitness equipment industry presents in-depth information about value chain optimization, recent developments, import & export analysis, market share, production analysis, trade regulations, strategic growth analysis, impact of domestic and localized organizations, application niches, geographical expansions, emerging revenue pockets, technological innovations, product approvals, and category market growths.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Need to Prevent Diabetes and Cancer will Favor Growth

The increasing cases of obesity across the globe are expected to propel the home fitness equipment market growth in the near future. The Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) mentioned that as of September 2020, adult obesity rates now exceed 25% in 48 states, 30% in 35 states, and 35% in 12 states. Apart from that, the rising awareness of the benefits of regular exercising to prevent numerous health issues, such as cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases would accelerate the demand for home fitness equipment. However, in low and middle-income countries, the equipment is not so popular because of its high cost. It may hinder growth.





Regional Insights-

Rising Demand for Million-dollar Homes to Help North America Dominate

Geographically, North America procured USD 3.55 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising number of million-dollar homes. It is surging the demand for home gymnasiums. Also, the presence of prominent home fitness equipment companies, such as Cybex International, Life Fitness, and Precor Incorporated in the region would bolster growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit a significant growth throughout the forthcoming years. Increasing government initiatives to promote health and physical education in schools and colleges will augment growth. In December 2019, the Press Information Bureau Government of India, for instance, declared that for grade-1 to grade-10, health and physical education will be mandatory.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Co-develop New Products & Compete with Rivals

The global market for home fitness equipment houses a large number of reputed manufacturers. Most of them are participating in the acquisition strategy to develop unique products for gaining more shares.



Below are the two latest industry developments:

December 2020: Peloton acquired Precor, an exercise equipment manufacturer for USD 420 million. It will help the company to meet promised delivery windows and speed up production.

Peloton acquired Precor, an exercise equipment manufacturer for USD 420 million. It will help the company to meet promised delivery windows and speed up production. June 2020: Lululemon planned to acquire Mirror, an in-home fitness company for USD 500 million to strengthen its position and sell more workout apparel & equipment.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID)

Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Cardiovascular Training Equipment Strength Training Equipment By Sales Channel (Value) Online Offline By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





