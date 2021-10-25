Global Commercial Undercounter Dishwasher Market to reach $407.27 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The global commercial undercounter dishwasher market generated $286.40 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $407.27 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in popularity of dining-out culture, increase innumber of small-sized foodservice entities, and expansion of the food-service industry in emerging countries drive the growth of the global commercial undercounter dishwasher market. However, long replacement cycles and high cost of investment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, penetration of robotics and artificial intelligence-guided dishwashers and advent of smart dishwashers present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of commercial undercounter dishwashersstopped due to lockdown measures implemented in many countries. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented new challenges in continuing manufacturing with full capacity.

Owing to closure of restaurants, hotels, and others during the lockdown, the demand for commercial undercounter dishwashers reduced considerably. However, the demand is expected to increase as lockdown restrictions are put off.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global commercial undercounter dishwasher market based onproduct, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product,the low-temperature segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding around two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the high-temperature segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the restaurants segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total share of the global commercial undercounter dishwasher market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the hotels segment is expected to generate the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global commercial undercounter dishwasher market analyzed in the research includeAB Electrolux, CMA Dishmachine, Ali Group SRL, Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Appliances, Inc., Jacksons WWS, Inc., JLA Ltd., the Clarke Associates Co., Miele &Cie KG, and Winterhalter Gastronom GmbH.

