Aunalytics President Rich Carlton to Speak at the California Nevada Credit Union League’s REACH 2021; Carlton’s REACHtalk Will Offer Insights into Leveraging Data with Advanced Analytics to Personalize Customer Intelligence and Achieve Competitive Advantage

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced today that the company’s president, Rich Carlton, will be featured as a REACHtalk speake r at the California Nevada Credit Union League’s REACH 2021, November 1-4. Carlton’s talk, Leverage Your Data with Advanced Analytics to Personalize Customer Intelligence and Achieve Competitive Advantage, will take place on November 3, 2021 at 11:45. REACH 2021 will be held at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa. Aunalytics will also feature its advanced data analytics solution for midmarket community banks at three industry events attended by bankers and credit unions from California, Nevada, Indiana, and Minnesota in November.



Aunalytics’ Daybreak TM for Financial Services offers midsize banks and credit unions the ability to gain customer intelligence to grow their lifetime value, predict churn, determine which products to introduce to customers and when, based upon deep learning models that are informed by data. Built from the ground up, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

“Midmarket financial institutions can thrive by redefining the local experience and digitally transforming how they operate,” said Carlton. “The ability to target, discover and offer the right services to the right people, at the right time, improves customer relationships, delivers new products and services through data-driven campaigns, and accelerates competitive advantage. We look forward to meeting with bankers and credit unions from California, Nevada, Indiana, and Minnesota and showing how Daybreak for Financial Services can help them strengthen their position in regional markets and compete more effectively.”

Aunalytics will demonstrate Daybreak for Financial Services at:

Tweet this: .@Aunalytics President Rich Carlton to Speak at the California Nevada Credit Union League’s REACH 2021 #FinancialServices #Banks #CreditUnions #Dataplatform #DataAnalytics #Dataintegration #Dataaccuracy #AdvancedAnalytics #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #Masterdatamanagement #MDM #DataScientist #MachineLearning #ML #DigitalTransformation #FinancialServices

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Named a Digital Innovator by analyst firm Intellyx, and selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak TM industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .