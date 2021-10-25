Correction: AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2021

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2021 will be released on 30 November 2021.
According to the 18th January 2007 Law no. X-1023 Law on Securities article 14 no.1, Interim financial information must be published as soon as it is prepared, but no later than 2 months after the end of the reporting period.
AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2021 according to the following schedule:
|Date
|Reporting information
|Within first 5 working days of every month of 2021
|KN preliminary revenues for the previous month
|29 January 2021
|Interim financial information for the year 2020
|7 April 2021
|Audited financial statements for the year 2020
|30 April 2021
|Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2021
|8 June 2021
|Social responsibility report for the year 2020
|29 July 2021
|Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2021
|30 November 2021
|Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2021
On 30 April 2021, the Company has convened an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 614 82665