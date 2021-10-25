CareCloud Sees Momentum as the “New Healthcare Workforce” Drives Change in Hospital and Health System Operations

medSR subsidiary appoints new leaders to accelerate expansion of services that optimize operating performance and patient experience

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has named three leaders to the executive team of its medSR subsidiary and is dedicating resources to support the changing and growing needs of hospital and health system clients in a post-pandemic economy.

medSR, the wholly-owned subsidiary of CareCloud that provides healthcare consulting and on-demand technical and revenue cycle staffing services, has appointed three seasoned executives to complete its senior leadership team. Dwight Garvin, Chief Operating Officer; Pete Fagot, Chief Revenue Officer; and, Heather Logan, Chief Administrative Officer will report to medSR CEO, Jerry Howell.

This new leadership team will drive forward the company’s strategic focus on providing end-to-end support of staffing, technology, and services to help hospitals and health systems build sustainable, successful businesses. The Company recently announced that it had broken new ground with the integration of consulting and on-demand revenue cycle management staffing services. This integrated offering is gaining traction with clients turning to CareCloud to extend their workforce and integrate their EHR and RCM platforms to optimize performance. These leadership and operational changes are timely as hospitals and health systems strive to improve access to care and the patient experience as they face an industry-wide workforce shortage and increased pressure on revenue.

“As our clients look ahead to 2022, they face a new workforce model, a reduced margin for error in revenue management and mounting pressure to put their data to work to improve access, engagement and outcomes,” said Jerry Howell, CEO of medSR. “Given the complexity of these issues and the marketplace challenges, it is imperative that clients are able to identify the root causes impacting performance challenges and to augment their existing staff and technology to address them.”

medSR is bringing its proven processes, domain knowledge and ability to provide value for clients with varied and evolving needs across their businesses at scale. Among these services are project management, technology implementation, application support, and workforce augmentation offered both remotely and on-site.

“What we hear consistently from clients is that they want to be able to maintain their focus on delivering an excellent patient experience, whether that means implementing more remote monitoring and virtual visits or using robotics to free up staff from repetitive administrative tasks,” said Howell. “As we help our clients recalibrate for 2022, our leadership team is committed to bringing together the right combination of people, processes and technology that they can use to maintain that focus.”

About the new leaders

Dwight Garvin assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer, having most recently served as SVP of Professional Services at CareCloud. Dwight brings to this role more than 25 years of experience leading healthcare technology implementations and professional services and has worked for companies such as athenahealth, Deloitte, and Cerner. Pete Fagot serves as Chief Revenue Officer, transitioning from his role as SVP of Operations for Santa Rosa Consulting and bringing decades of experience in healthcare consulting and tech sales and operations. Heather Logan assumes the role of Chief Administrative Officer after more than a decade of experience leading human resources at Santa Rosa Consulting and extensive experience in compensation and organizational development. Dwight, Pete, and Heather report directly to Jerry Howell, CEO of medSR.

medSR, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CareCloud, provides a complete portfolio of IT and Operational services, EHR implementation, training, activation, optimization, support; and a full range of revenue cycle consulting and managed services. Through a deep and diversified team, medSR helps guide academic institutions, health systems, community hospitals, and medical practices through their entire technology transformation journey from systems selection and end-user training to revenue cycle optimization and beyond.

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

