United Language Group Announces Partnership with Vidyo

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Language Group (ULG) today announced that they have developed a partnership with Vidyo, a real-time communication platform. ULG interpreter solutions provide Vidyo users and their clients easy access to over-the-phone interpreters in over 225 different languages.

The integration will allow Vidyo users to seamlessly initiate, manage, automate, and track all facets of the remote interpretation process. This ensures more streamlined multilingual encounters for Vidyo users and their clients.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Vidyo and to provide more seamless and effective language access to Vidyo’s user base,” said Nic McMahon, CEO of United Language Group. "This partnership is part of a larger effort we at ULG are making to leverage integrations to provide language access and address health outcome disparities amongst limited English proficiency (LEP) communities.” The connection is available to all Vidyo users and can be customized to fit an organization’s individual remote interpretation needs.

This customizable integration will allow both ULG and Vidyo to better serve users with easy access to remote interpretation solutions in the telehealth, retail, finance and government sectors, amongst others.

ABOUT United Language Group

For over 20 years, United Language Group has provided the language services required to overcome language barriers in a global marketplace. As a language solutions partner built on quality processes and linguistic expertise, ULG is one of the world’s largest and most innovative translation, localization, and interpreting providers. With offices all over the world, ULG is the trusted partner for thousands of regulated and non-regulated businesses.

XXX