SmileDirectClub Expands Oral Care Line With Launch Of Two New Water Flossers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. the innovative, next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the addition of two new water flossers to help customers maintain a healthy smile wherever they go. The innovative new Large Tank and Compact Water Flossers are more effective than string floss and complement SmileDirectClub’s award-winning existing product offerings, including the bestselling whitening systems and various other premium oral care products which are available at Walmart, Amazon and the company’s own website.



Water Flossers Now Available:

Large Tank Water Flosser: Deep clean your teeth with the new innovative design that’s 50% more effective than string floss*. The XL reservoir holds enough water for 90 seconds of flossing, removing 99% of the plaque in between teeth and below the gumline**. All of the benefits of a big countertop flosser with the convenience of a handheld device. Featuring 3 pressure modes – normal, soft and pulse – this water flosser is perfect for people with braces or other hard-to-clean dental work. This easy-to-use cordless design will also last you up to a month between charges, and is water-resistant for easy flossing in the shower.

Compact Water Flosser: Looks can be deceiving and this flosser is no exception. Standing at just slightly over 5" closed, it slides open to a full-size water flosser with a surprisingly big water reservoir. Don't let the compact size fool you, the Compact flosser removes 99% of plaque between teeth and below the gumline**, where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach. Perfect for travel, the Compact Water Flosser also comes with a built-in storage spot for your flossing tip and is also water-resistant.

“The Large Tank and Compact Water Flossers are an extension of our expanding, premium oral care product line,” said Amy Keith, GM of Global Oral Care at SmileDirectClub. “SmileDirectClub is committed to pushing boundaries and increasing access to affordable and convenient smile solutions, which is why we are excited to continue providing customers with the latest and greatest in the oral care industry. With the category growth of the water flosser segment, we look forward to reaching new customers with this expansion.”

The Large Tank Water Flosser ($39.98) and Compact Water Flosser ($39.98) are now available online at Shop.SmileDirectClub.com and at Amazon, Walmart and Walmart.com.

SmileDirectClub is the only clear aligner brand that offers customers an end-to-end solution to keep teeth straighter, brighter and cleaner. Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, serving well over 1.5 million customers around the world.

To learn more about SmileDirectClub’s product offerings and availability, visit: Shop.SmileDirectClub.com

*“50% more effective” claim is based on a comparison against string floss after 14 days where water flossing was found to be 50% more effective for improving gum health (reduction in gingival bleeding). Results from independent study, data on file.

**Based on clinical study. See SmileDirectClub.com/claims for details.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, France and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

