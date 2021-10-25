Metatron Announces Ketobodz Iphone App with Crypto Payments

DOVER, DE, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 mobile apps, is pleased to announce it has released a new crypto-based e-commerce app on the Apple App Store for IOS Mobile devices. This release is in conjunction with Ketobodz, a top-selling brand which focuses on nutritional supplements and fitness products, the Android version is also now available on Google Play.

In 2020, the global keto market was valued at 10.1 Billion USD; The online sales channel is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027 according to insight partners. eCommerce sales are expected to reach over $4.8 trillion on a global scale by 2022.

The Ketobodz brand is an industry leader with millions of sales worldwide, and the new app offers its top products, diets, and content by integrating Coinbase Commerce for crypto and Woo Commerce for credit card purchases. In 2020 “Keto” was the most searched food-related term with over 25 million searches.

Metatron also recently announced its beta-version NFT marketplace called NonFungusAmongUs.com and a new Legal Services Mobile App. Upcoming apps feature subscription based digital delivery of content using crypto and traditional payment systems.

“Crypto and E-commerce are a winning combination, and we are excited by the opportunities of being one of the few companies to offer crypto-payment options in online shopping apps”. Ralph Riehl, CEO Metatron.

