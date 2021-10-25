DSV, 922 - FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022

25 October 2021

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022

Company Announcement No. 922

This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2022 financial year for DSV A/S:



9 February 2022 Annual Report 2021

17 March 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 02 February 2022.

27 April 2022 Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2022

26 July 2022 Interim Financial Report, H1 2022

25 October 2022 Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2022

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment