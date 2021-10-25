CannabisNewsWire Returns as the Official Newswire for the Upcoming CWCBExpo in New York City

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 50+ brands part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), is pleased to announce that it will be collaborating with the organizers of CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition) in its capacity as the Official NewsWire sponsor and a Sapphire Sponsor. The conference is set to be held at New York City’s Javits Convention Center, Hall 3A, Nov. 4-6, 2021.



CWCBExpo events have gained a strong reputation in the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries. Attendees at next month’s conference will have the opportunity to explore the potential of the cannabis market through educational sessions, innovative product displays, elite networking opportunities and more – all while sourcing the next big opportunities. The upcoming multi-day event will feature some of the most influential and informed minds within the sector in a unique and interactive ‘talk show’ format with each day set to explore a different aspect within the industry.

In addition to featuring more than 50 leading industry speakers and thought leaders, this year’s event will play host to a series of keynote addresses and panel discussions covering a range of topics within the cannabis industry. Talks that will take place include “In Conversation with Christopher Wallace and Willie Mack” from Think BIG & Frank White; “A Coast-to-Coast Perspective” delivered by Faye Coleman and Calvin Frye; as well as the “Inside the Industry – Thought Leadership Series,” which will seek to take a deep dive into where the industry is and where it is going.

IBN, the Official Media Sponsor of CWCBExpo, and CNW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to reach investors, journalists, consumers and the public. CannabisNewsWire will be providing amplified article syndication to its 5,000+ strategic syndication partners as well as feature the conference on its dedicated events page. IBN, CBDWire and HempWire will also feature conference details on each of their websites.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with CannabisNewsWire and IBN,” said Christine Ianuzzi, Partner & Show Director of CWCBExpo “Together with its various brands in the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries, IBN’s collective brand network will significantly increase the visibility of our sponsors, speakers and other conference participants. We appreciate their help to broadly share highlights of November’s event with enthusiasts across the nation.”

To complement CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, IBN is set to provide social media coverage of the event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“Our team is excited to continue working with the CWCBExpo team in our role as the event’s official newswire,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CannabisNewsWire. “The New York conference will feature some of the greatest innovations in the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries. The solid agenda and strong list of exhibitors make this a standout event.”

For additional information about the CWCBExpo, including event registration, visit https://cwcbexpo.com/

