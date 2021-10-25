Bank Norwegian has entered the Spanish market

Today, 25 October 2021, marked an important step in Bank Norwegian’s growth story. At appr. 11:00 today Bank Norwegian entered its fifth country of operations, opening up the digital channels offering unsecured loans, credit cards and savings accounts in the Spanish market.

“The Spanish market is an interesting market for consumer lending, and we believe that the timing is right for our digital lending products as the country is recovering from the pandemic. I had the pleasure being part of the previous expansions out in the Nordics and we follow the same recipe this time, providing customers with digital solutions that are easy to use at competitive prices. I am very happy to have been heading this project that is now becoming a part of Bank Norwegian’s daily operations ” says Merete Gillund, Head of New Markets in Bank Norwegian.

“I am so excited to see this happening as planned, and I want to extend my sincere gratitude and thank you to all our employees and vendors actively contributing to this launch. The bank is more robust than ever, seen from the way we work, governance, credit models and processes, paired with a prepared organization and financial strength to take on growth. We look forward to start serving Spanish customers, offering them digital, easy to use and transparent products. Later this year we will continue our expansion and launch in Germany”, says Klara Lise Aasen, Interim CEO and CFO of Bank Norwegian.

The Bank Norwegian Q3 2021 results will be made public on 27 October at 7.00 CET. There will not be hosted any webcast or roadshow, considering the circumstances with the Nordax offer, now constituting more than 95.7% of the shares in the bank and with a likely closing early November. We refer to stock exchange notices on the transaction, including https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/544662, presenting Nordax Bank AB (publ) announcement of the final results of the recommended voluntary cash offer of NOK 105 per share in Bank Norwegian ASA.





For any questions please contact:

Interim CEO and CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no





