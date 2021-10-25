GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended October 23, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week, the Company drew a combined total of over seven hundred player registrations for our events. Our second Pokemon Unite event with Victory Road proved to be the most popular the events offered, edging out Smash Brothers Ultimate and Clash Royale, along with a fourth winner being crowned in the grand finals of our play-over-time Clash of Clans event.



We continue to see record breaking numbers - with a week still left in the month, the total unique Twitch viewership has already exceeded last month's total, and our Discord continues to see good growth, with the membership tally closing in on the 14,000!

Our Clash Royale 1v1 tournament brought out some of the world’s finest players to compete, including Lucasgsm_13, Mystery, and Maxirus. In the playoffs, two players stood out above the rest, KILLERDU51 of France and DividedByZero of Syria. Both had immense success piloting royal hogs and double spawner decks, which have been exceedingly popular in the current meta and throughout the competition. With the use of an analyst, DividedByZero played a mortar miner control deck, including a dark prince and earthquake, to easily counter KILLERDU51’s entire deck pool. However, KILLERDU51 turned heads by using one of DividedByZero’s decks against him, an expensive cannon cart graveyard deck, giving him the advantage and crowned the champion!

This week's Clash of Clans tournament was a TH9 solo event. Things started out hot with Loki and Blackbeard; Loki managed to snipe the entire eastern side of the base using his heroes, and as the balloons on the attack started getting killed, expert placement of the skeleton spell killed the defense queen, helping him to get a triple! On the other side, Blackbeard also got an insane triple - with Queen Charge Lalo, he destroyed 60% of the base with only a handful of troops. Loki barely won the razor tight tiebreaker, finishing 7 seconds earlier than his opponent! The event continued to create other memorable events, such as the second match between Rohan and Akash, where Rohan went for attacking Akash's base within 1 minute. That gambit proved to be his downfall, with his queen walking around the base, rather than going where she was needed. The very next match was heartbreaking for Akash, losing all his hogs on the raid and earning only one star. Rohan's suicide hero Lalo strategy will long be remembered by the viewers - even with numerous restrictions, he still managed to take a triple with swag spells!

The second Anubis cup featured stiff competition, with the majority of competitors boasting a win rate of over 60% on smash.gg! One of the most memorable matches was castle versus jjcat00, a solo Pyra versus a Samus player. The matchup itself is not particularly difficult for either side - unless you heavily favor using pyra over mythra, which castle does. Pyra is a slow sword-based character, with mythra being a much more aggressive sword character much more suited for fighting zoners like samus. It did not look good at the start of round one, with castle going down 2 stocks but sticking to Pyra instead of going to mythra and seeking an opening - which he finally got! From there, he snowballed and finished the game with a well placed forward smash. His reactions were amazing for an online match, to the point where it is hard to distinguish if it was reacting or predicting; either way, it was a true testament to his skill to take the match!

With more tournaments available now than ever before, there has never been a better time to explore eSports betting, and we continue to explore if this might be a path for GGToor. The sheer volume of eSports events and betting opportunities is due to two significant factors. The first is decentralization. Anyone can host an eSports tournament, not just the developers of a game or a governing body. The second is accessibility: thanks to the digital nature of video games, tournaments can take place entirely online with hundreds of teams competing. We will continue to evaluate if pursuing eSports betting would make sense as we look at all possible ways to move our company forward and deliver value to our Shareholders.

This will go hand in hand with blockchain cryptocurrency technology to manage payments and transactions across all the world jurisdictions. Decentralized blockchain technology makes it easy and secure to do business for our existing modes of doing business, as well for eSports betting if we were to add it.

