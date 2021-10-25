INC. Magazine Ranks Demco Automation a Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Private American Company

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Demco Automation, an industrial robotics and automated manufacturing solutions company based in Quakertown, has grown 142% over that time period to once again earn Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Stephen Maund, President and CEO of Demco Automation, said the company continues to grow and expand, with 2021 set to be another banner year. He credits their success to "our innovative design techniques that embrace modularity, scalability and flexibility. Demco has been innovators in developing customized processes that can be reconfigurable, effectively extending the useful life of installations."

Founded in 1989, Demco Automation develops automated manufacturing systems using new robotic technologies to a growing list of industries, including life science, pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical device, defense, aerospace, electronics, commercial/industrial products, semiconductors, and consumer products.

"We approach our customer's specific needs with a clear strategy. Demco is developing processes that have never been automated before using our expertise in new robotic and automation technologies," says Maund.

Demco Automation is a leading supplier of industrial robotics and automated manufacturing systems to technology-based industry sectors throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Known for its experience in developing innovative modular automation systems and robotics, Demco designs and manufactures all products within its Quakertown, PA facility. Customers include life science, pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical device, defense, aerospace, electronics, commercial/industrial products, semiconductors, and consumer products industries.

A civic-minded company, Demco is a multiple HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award winner from the U.S. Department of Labor; a workforce and education partner with the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM); introduced the Demco Automation Innovation Award inspiring Robotics & Automated Technology Program students; active supporter and promoter of regional STEM educational and vocational programs; exposes regional high school and tech school students to manufacturing with tours and presentations.

