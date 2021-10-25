Questex Announces New Media Artist, Director and Pioneer in the Aesthetics of Data and Machine Intelligence, Refik Anadol, to Keynote DSE 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience 2022 (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, today announces Refik Anadol – new media artist, director and pioneer in aesthetics of data machine intelligence – will keynote the event. DSE takes place March 22-24, 2022, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Anadol produces enthralling and immersive media art, which lies at the intersection of art, architecture, science and technology. His body of work addresses the challenges, and the possibilities, that ubiquitous computing has imposed on humanity, and what it means to be a human in the age of AI. Anadol also explores how the perception and experience of time and space are radically changing now that machines dominate everyday lives.

Anadol owns and operates Refik Anadol Studio and RAS LAB, the Studio’s research practice centered around discovering and developing trailblazing approaches to data narratives and AI.

Anadol’s global projects have received numerous awards and prizes. He has been engaged by leading tech companies, groundbreaking researchers and cutting-edge thought leaders to produce projects that have been featured at iconic landmarks, museums and festivals shown in over 50 cities, spanning six continents.

“We are honored to have visionary Refik Anadol deliver the opening keynote presentation at DSE 2022,” said David Drain, Director of Event Programs for DSE. “His work is revolutionary and world renowned. Since he uses digital technology as a medium, it makes him the perfect person to launch the event.”

“I am thrilled that my source of constant inspiration, Refik Anadol, the contemporary guru of world leading new media art will be joining us at DSE 2022. His work stands on the shoulders of giants, to borrow a phrase, of science, technology and beautiful art,” said Dorothy Di Stefano, Global Thought Leader, Digital Immersive Experiences and DSE Advisory Board Member.

