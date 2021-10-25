IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – September 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for September 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.986 trillion at the end of September 2021. Assets decreased by $42.3 billion or 2.1% compared to August 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.0 billion in September 2021.

ETF assets totalled $318.3 billion at the end of September 2021. Assets decreased by $6.4 billion or 2.0% compared to August 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.8 billion in September 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassSep. 2021Aug. 2021Sep. 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced4,280 4,928(232)53,795 (6,065)
Equity1,952 2,524(1,641)32,300 (472)
Bond1,591 1,7071,537 14,729 11,662 
Specialty424 337500 4,746 4,419 
Total Long-term Funds8,247 9,496165 105,570 9,544 
Total Money Market Funds(205)63(198)(6,687)4,488 
Total8,042 9,558(33)98,883 14,032 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassSep. 2021Aug. 2021Sep. 2020Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds    
Balanced978.0996.9825.2874.4
Equity699.5722.8534.7593.4
Bond260.8261.1237.6246.4
Specialty20.220.031.734.9
Total Long-term Funds1,958.62,000.81,629.21,749.1
Total Money Market Funds27.127.337.034.4
Total 1,985.72,028.01,666.21,783.5

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassSep. 2021Aug. 2021Sep. 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced318273 163 3,211 1,329
Equity2213,379 (343)24,135 18,542
Bond1,7391,137 804 10,537 8,763
Specialty286300 52 6,645 1,555
Total Long-term Funds2,5655,088 675 44,528 30,190
Total Money Market Funds282(62)24 (996)2,231
Total 2,8475,026 699 43,532 32,420

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassSep. 2021Aug. 2021Sep. 2020Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds    
Balanced11.011.06.17.2
Equity201.8209.0140.7158.4
Bond87.887.076.179.3
Specialty11.511.84.95.2
Total Long-term Funds312.1318.8227.9250.0
Total Money Market Funds6.36.06.77.3
Total318.3324.7234.6257.3

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


