Electronics Repair Shop uBreakiFix® Opens in South Edmonton Common

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® has opened its newest franchise location in Edmonton at 2209 101 St. NW in South Edmonton Common. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones—and everything in between.



While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed more than 12 million devices and can help with most any tech mishaps, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix South Edmonton Common is locally owned by Moiz Adamji and Murtaza Jamaly, who own another uBreakiFix location in Edmonton in Terra Losa Shopping Centre.

“We’re excited to open our newest location in one of the country’s largest outdoor shopping centres, which will allow us to provide much-needed tech repair to even more people in Edmonton,” Jamaly said. “Whether you’re dealing with a cracked screen, water damage, or even just a slow or glitchy device, we’re here to help. We may even be able to complete your repair while you shop.”

uBreakiFix repair experts fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model, and uBreakiFix is an authorized repair provider for some devices, including Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 90-day warranty on all repairs.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 after Co-founder Justin Wetherill dropped and shattered his own smartphone, sparking the idea for a convenient, affordable repair option. Wetherill partnered with David Reiff and Eddie Trujillo to bring the concept to life, and it has since grown from a single storefront in Orlando, Florida, to nearly 700 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are excited to serve more people in Edmonton with fast and affordable tech repair,” said uBreakiFIx CEO Dave Barbuto. “We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new Edmonton location.”

For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/southedmontoncommon. uBreakiFix South Edmonton Common is located at:

uBreakiFix

2229 101 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 0B8, Canada

+1 587-416-2543

About uBreakiFix®

uBreakiFix® specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

