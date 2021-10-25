Nordis Technologies and Payments FinTech Finexio Announce Channel Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finexio, a fast-growing digital accounts payable payments-as-a-service company, and Nordis Technologies, a leader in cloud-based, omnichannel customer communications management (CCM) and payments technology, today announced a partnership that expands Nordis' solutions to include business-to-business (B2B) accounts payable payments for the hospitality, healthcare, and financial services markets.

The two companies are teaming up to offer a combined solution that pairs Nordis' integrated Expresso® CCM software and ExpressoPay® electronic bill presentment and payments system for consumer account receivables with Finexio's cloud infrastructure for handling B2B accounts payable payments. The joint offering is designed to improve customer experience and operating results and will be available to new and existing Nordis customers through an integrated end-user experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nordis," said Ernest Rolfson, CEO and Founder of Finexio. "Nordis' continued innovation around digital communications and payments management for the hospitality, healthcare, and financial services verticals aligns perfectly with our integrated payments as a service model here at Finexio. It's all about connecting the buyer and supplier experience, and Nordis understands the urgent business need for options, insights, and transparency around B2B payments."

Finexio offers channel partners like Nordis the ability to provide a service-centric approach to B2B payments, backed by signature white-glove service and support, ongoing supplier enablement experience, and virtual card and cashflow-oriented solutions to solve working capital challenges for buyers and suppliers. Amid the rapidly changing payments landscape, businesses and their remote workforces that make the switch to automation from traditional, labor-intensive manual processes are seeing significant benefits, including reductions in costs, increased cash flow and greater internal efficiency.

"Our clients value the unmatched control and efficiency of our high-quality, technology-enabled solutions and excellent customer service. Finexio's service and product capabilities are a great complement to our integrated communications and payments solutions. We are delighted to team up with Finexio to address our clients' AR and AP payment needs," said Ronnie Selinger, Founder and CEO of Nordis Technologies.

"The world of financial transactions is rapidly transforming, driven by the needs and expectations of both buyers and suppliers for faster, smarter digital solutions that offer a seamless real-time experience. COVID-19 has been a catalyst for digital transformation, with the AR and AP worlds of B2B payments coming closer together as evidenced by the partnership of these two fintech leaders," said Joe Proto, Finexio Board Chairman.

Finexio partners with several of the world's leading accounts payable and procurement software providers and financial institutions to bring digital B2B payment capabilities to customers in the higher education, hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing verticals.

About Nordis

Nordis Technologies is a leader in cloud-based, omnichannel customer communications management technology, integrated with digital delivery, print and mail services and payment solutions. Companies trust Nordis to drive digital transformation and improve customer experience and financial performance with Expresso®, a powerful platform that delivers complete control and agility for creating, managing and distributing critical digital and print communications. To learn more about Nordis, please visit www.nordistechnologies.com.

About Finexio

Finexio, the leading AP Payments as a Service company, focuses on providing end-to-end AP payment capabilities within Procurement and AP Software Platforms and Financial Institutions. This combination represents a powerful disruption to traditional, manual-based AP processes. Finexio's modern, efficient service model, minimal process charges, and total payment solutions translate to high-margin revenue streams and a strong competitive position. Learn more about Finexio at www.finexio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

