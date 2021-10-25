Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market size worth $ 397.3 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market ” By End-Use (Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Performance Fabrics, Fuel Cell, Electronics, and Others), By Form (Sheets, Tapes, Membrane, Fiber, Others), By Application (Filtration, Medical Equipment, Wastewater Treatment, Venting, Electrolyzer, Fire Fighting Hood, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market size was valued at USD 267.0 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 397.3 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market Overview

Medical devices are playing an integral role in the growth of the global healthcare industry. It is an extremely lightweight, yet strong material with biocompatible and chemically inert properties. As a result, it can effectively withstand degradation caused by exposure to biological fluids such as blood, urine, and bile, among others. Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) films are widely used to vent, filter, and protect a broad range of medical devices — including hearing instruments, ostomy bags, hemodialysis equipment, and IV infusion sets. Some medical liquids contain entrained gas which may present a hazard to the patient or affect the proper operation of a medical device. The Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) membranes facilitate the dissipation of this gas and allow for fast pressure equalization and airflow. Additionally, the microporous structure of the membranes provides a barrier to aerosolized liquids and particles and prevents and protects equipment from contamination during use. Thus, the growing penetration of medical devices is anticipated to drive the demand for ePTFE films over the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing demand for flame-resistant apparel due to growing incidences of wildfires across the world is also one of the factors driving the demand for the ePTFE market. Several government bodies are significantly investing in strengthening their firefighting systems and undertake various initiatives to reduce and prevent wildfires. A large number of career and volunteer firefighters are called into service each year to douse these recurring wildfires. These people require high-quality flame-resistant firefighting apparel that can withstand extremely high temperatures and provide optimum protection and comfort. Thus, the recurring instances of wildfires are expected to generate robust demand for flame-resistant protective clothing during the forecast period, consequently contributing to global demand for ePTFE films used in the production of firefighting apparel. However, volatility in Fluorspar prices is expected to have a restraining effect on the global ePTFE films in the upcoming period.

Key Developments in Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market

W. L. Gore & Associates announced a new solution that meets higher voltages as the trend continues towards aircraft electrification to reduce the impact of air transport on our environment. The GWN3000 Series, deliver the best combination of superior mechanical strength and outstanding electrical reliability without increasing wire bundle size or weight.

Saint-Gobain announced that Continental Building Products obtained shareholder approval to be acquired by Saint-Gobain and that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act has expired thereby satisfying the regulatory approval requirements under the merger agreement.

The major players in the market are W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co. KG, Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, Nitto Denko, Rogers Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Teadit (Austria), Sumitomo, Pall Corporation, TTG, BWF, Shanghai Lingqiao, Dagong, Polyfluoro Plastics Ltd, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (US), and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market On the basis of Form, Application, End-Use, and Geography.

Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market, By Form Sheets Tapes Membrane Fiber Others



Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market, By Application Filtration Medical Equipment Wastewater Treatment Venting, Electrolyzer Fire Fighting Hood Others



Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market, By End-Use Medical Device Pharmaceutical Food & Beverages Performance Fabrics Fuel Cell Electronics Others



Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



