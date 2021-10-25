Dolbey Adds Denial Management Module to Their Healthcare Revenue Cycle Suite

CONCORD, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When healthcare providers submit a billing claim to a payor and the payor denies the claim, a set of events must occur which, for many, is time-consuming and costly. Nationally, denial management costs hospitals hundreds of billions of dollars, with nearly one in 10 claims being denied. Without proper management, denials can create significant stress in the revenue cycle.

Dolbey's denial management module, Fusion Reclaim™, assists and tracks the entire denial process. Fusion Reclaim ingests the payor's denial and aids in identifying the reason and categorizing the denials by queuing them up for review by hospital staff. If the denial is rebutted, Fusion Reclaim assists in submitting the rebuttal by tracking its progress and status. Reporting is available throughout the entire process, as well as AI-assisted intelligence to monitor future claims to avoid denials and identify areas of education for billing and revenue cycle staff.

Fusion Reclaim can be added to Dolbey's award-winning, #1 Best in KLAS computer-assisted coding software, Fusion CAC. Matt Turner, National Account Manager for Dolbey states, "We are excited to extend Dolbey's offering further into the revenue cycle process with the release of Fusion Reclaim. New and existing customers alike will find Dolbey's solution unmatched in the industry with one platform that encompasses clinical documentation improvement (CDI), computer-assisted coding (CAC), audit tools and now denial management."

See Dolbey's new Fusion Reclaim along with the entire revenue cycle suite of solutions in booth 313 at the ACDIS Annual Conference, October 25-28 at the Sheraton Hotel in Dallas, TX.

About Dolbey

Dolbey's award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improve productivity while delivering better documentation, improving patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, our suite of products includes CAC, CDI, CAPD, Speech Recognition, Transcription and Dictation.

Attachment