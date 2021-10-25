Automotive Differential Market to Garner $32.29 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive differential market generated $20.53 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $32.29 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, regional landscape, key segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Rise in penetration of AWD and 4WD vehicles, demand for commercial vehicles, and surge in demand for lightweight and high-performance automotive components drive the growth of the global automotive differential market . However, increase in production of vehicles with in-wheel electric motors and decline in production and sales of automotive hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of electronically limited-slip differentials and rise in demand from developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario of Automotive Differential Market:

There have been hindrances in supply chain execution, unavailability of raw materials, changes in regulatory & policy guidelines, and difficulty in capital management and liquidity & solvency management during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, restraints in manufacturing activities and decline in automotive sales impacted the automotive differential market. Original equipment manufacturers needed to lower production volumes due to lack of demand from the automotive sector. However, the market is expected to recover post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive differential market based on drive type, vehicle type, type, and region.

Based on drive type, the front-wheel drive segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. However, the all-wheel-drive segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on vehicle type, the IC engine passenger car segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global automotive differential market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the electric vehicle segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Prominent players of the global automotive differential market analyzed in the research include BorgWarner Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (AAM), Eaton, Dana Incorporated, JTEKT Corporation, Hyundai Wia Corporation, Melrose Industries PLC, Linamar Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Schaeffler Group.

