Rosemont College Inaugurates Jayson Boyers, EdD as the College’s 14th President

ROSEMONT, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jayson Boyers was formally inaugurated as Rosemont College’s 14th president on October 21, 2021. Dr. Boyers began his tenure on June 1, 2020, and his inauguration ceremony coincides with the college’s historic Centennial year.



Over the past 18 months, Dr. Boyers has made significant strides for Rosemont. Prior to the official start of his tenure, Dr. Boyers was already working on Rosemont 2020, the College’s plan to resume in-person instruction. As a result, he has safely reopened campus for the past two school years and successfully enrolled one of the college’s largest undergraduate classes in over a decade.

In addition, Dr. Boyers launched Rosemont Momentum, a corporate partnership program that makes Rosemont's accredited, affordable, and accessible online education accessible to partner employees and their families; formed a partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia to create a pathway for high school graduates to continue their Catholic education; commissioned the College's first Chief of Staff and Vice President for Diversity and Belonging; refocused the College’s recruitment efforts; and developed a 10-year master plan outlining how campus housing, athletic facilities, and overall campus infrastructure will be revitalized and evolved to support an optimal student experience.

“Our new President Dr. Boyers is committed to our mission,” said Ann Marshall '66, an officer on the College's Board of Trustees. “Rosemont College is small enough to embrace each and every student and guide them forward both in undergraduate and graduate school.”

Dr. Boyers and his colleagues believe passionately that obtaining a college degree can change a life, and that small colleges have the unique opportunity to provide access to education in a special and purposeful way. He plans to continue breaking down walls between business, education, and the community with innovative programs and partnerships to position Rosemont for long-term success.

“Small colleges like ours can provide access to education in a manner that is highly unique and purposeful,” said Boyers. “This is what we are doing at Rosemont. This is what will ensure we rise above mere circumstance and flourish as a college and as a community.”

Dr. Boyers’ contract provides that he will be in office through June of 2025.

Founded in 1921 by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, Rosemont College is a private, coeducational institution that is rooted in Catholicism and welcomes people of all faiths. Rosemont offers a comprehensive education through small group and experiential learning experiences while providing campus-wide academic, spiritual, and professional support. The College respects and embraces diversity and individuality and promotes students' lifelong success.

