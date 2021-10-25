Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation Promotes Officers and Appoints New Corporate Secretary

CORNING, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 19, 2021, the Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (CNGHC) Board of Directors at its quarterly meeting approved the following senior management appointments:



New Promotions and Appointments Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Charles A. Lenns Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Russell S. Miller Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Matthew J. Cook Corporate Secretary Julie A. Lewis





Former Positions Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary Charles A. Lenns Vice President of Gas Supply and Marketing Russell S. Miller Vice President of Operations Matthew J. Cook

Charles A. Lenns joined Corning as chief financial officer, vice president, treasurer, and corporate secretary on July 6, 2020. Mr. Lenns began his professional career in the tax practice of Ernst & Young and served clients in the firm’s power and utilities tax and merger & acquisition (M&A) practice. He was a partner with Ernst & Young from 1989 until his retirement in 2012. Mr. Lenns then served as vice president-tax for Consolidated Edison Inc. from September 2012 until his retirement in December 2018. Following his retirement from Consolidated Edison, he provided accounting consulting services through Lenns Consulting Group, LLC until he joined Corning. Mr. Lenns is a graduate of the University of Scranton, where he currently teaches in the business school. He holds a law degree from Duquesne University Law School and is a certified public accountant. Mr. Lenns also serves as a director on the boards of Leatherstocking Gas, Pike County Light & Power, and Corning Natural Gas Appliance Company. He has been promoted to senior vice president, in addition to chief financial officer and treasurer.

Russell S. Miller rejoined Corning Gas as director of gas supply and marketing in June 2008 and was appointed as vice president - gas supply and marketing in December 2009. From 1987 through 2004, he was employed at Corning Gas in various positions including vice president - operations, gas supply manager, and mapping technician. From 2006 until rejoining the company, he was employed by IBM as energy distribution manager, where he managed a team of energy buyers. From 2004 through 2006, he was employed as an industrial account manager for Sprague Energy Corp. located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He has an A.A.S. in Computer Aided Design from Corning Community College and a B.S. in Telecommunications Technology from Empire State College. Mr. Miller also serves as a director on the boards of Leatherstocking Gas and Pike County Light & Power. He has been promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer.

Matthew J. Cook joined Corning Gas in February 2008 as vice president - operations. Mr. Cook has more than three decades of natural gas utility experience. In addition to the operations department, Mr. Cook manages the customer service department and our facilities. From 2000 until 2008, Mr. Cook was employed by Mulcare Pipeline Solutions, a supplier of products and services to the natural gas industry, in various positions including sales manager and technical specialist. Previously, Mr. Cook served as operations engineer and gas engineer for New York State Electric and Gas. He holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology. Mr. Cook also serves as a director on the boards of Leatherstocking Gas and Pike County Light & Power. He has been promoted to senior vice president and chief operations officer.

Julie A. Lewis joined the CNGHC companies on August 15, 2016 as a business analyst working in new business development and traditional marketing and also became the board administrator on April 1, 2018. She began managing the public awareness committee in 2021. From 2000 until 2016, she was a substitute teacher for Johnson City Middle/High School. In 2010-2013, she was elected and served as vice president of the Joint Landowner’s Coalition, a 501(c)4 landowner group advocating for safe, expanded natural gas drilling in New York. In 2011-2012, she served as a Broome County Legislator, and then became a candidate for NYS Assembly. Ms. Lewis has also owned her own photography business since 1998. She holds a degree in analytical geography from Binghamton University, as well as degrees in business administration and measurement technology from Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas where she also has been an adjunct lecturer. She serves as a director on the board of Corning Natural Gas Appliance Company. Ms. Lewis has been promoted to corporate officer and appointed as corporate secretary.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation is the parent company of its operating subsidiaries Corning Natural Gas, Pike County Light & Power, and Leatherstocking Gas Company. The subsidiaries provide natural gas and electric service to customers in New York and Pennsylvania.