Legendary Investor Tim Draper’s AI Hologram Will Take your Questions Now

Miami, FL, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami Crypto Experience announced today Tim Draper, who is known as “The Riskmaster,” will be delivering a keynote Q&A at the second annual event dedicated to Crypto and Blockchain education and networking. The twist is he’ll be answering questions and sharing his wisdom through StoryFile, the AI-powered conversational video platform that will be presented in a PORTL hologram device– the first public presentation of the two new technologies working in sync. Miami Crypto Experience runs from November 10th to the 12th at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, with Draper's keynote on Novembe 11th. Miami Crypto Experience is also a partner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Tickets, both in-person and remote, are available here.

Tim Draper is a busy man. As one of the most recognized and successful investors in Silicon Valley, his time is always in extremely high demand. With 600 active investments across tech and crypto, Tim’s wealth of knowledge and experience is a coveted resource. Enter a way for him to visit all of his regional HQs and wherever else he wants to be all at once, and to actually interact with people with real presence and share the full depth of his experience and knowledge, even while he sleeps. Draper’s StoryFile is the real thing – sharing his story and experience in his voice, while being displayed in 3D holographic form. People will be able to speak with Draper’s StoryFile and have a real-time conversation.

“I am thrilled. As an investor in PORTL, as a StoryFile story, and a Bitcoin devotee this is a perfect storm to do something impactful,” said Tim Draper. “For this to be launched at the Miami Crypto conference and for me to be able to deliver an interactive keynote without actually being there...this is REALLY BIG!”

StoryFile invented AI-powered interactive conversational video, allowing users to have meaningful interactions with those who may not be available to them, anytime, and far into the future. A StoryFile made of William Shatner, who also became an investor in the company, was just released to the public, and the at-home version of the same technology, StoryFile Life, was just launched. Draper answered hundreds of questions in the studio and then was transformed into his own StoryFile. StoryFile’s proprietary technology pairs the pre-recorded answers to any questions that are asked in the future, allowing for a conversation to occur in real-time.

The Tim Draper StoryFile will debut live on-stage in a PORTL, presenting him in volumetric 4K that is indistinguishable from real-life. PORTL is capable of holoporting people from anywhere on earth for live interactions with real presence, and is quickly becoming the ultimate way to showcase NFTs -- recently for Christie’s, amfAR, NBA champion Danny Green, and artist / crypto-influencer Nicole Buffett.

Tickets to Miami Crypto Experience are currently available for $349 and include a limited edition NFT ticket designed by prominent Miami Artists. Buy now at: http://expcrypto.io

For more information, photos, videos, or press accreditation for the event: owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

About Miami Crypto Experience:

The Miami Crypto Experience is a Florida based events and education organization dedicated to facilitating the adoption of crypto both locally and globally. This years flagship event is taking place at the James L Knight in Downtown Miami Nov. 10, 11 & 12. Unlike traditional conferences, the Miami Crypto Experience focused on giving attendees exceptional value through interactive workshops, art activations, and amazing giveaways. One lucky attendee will be leaving this years event with a brand new McLaren super car. In addition to the physical event there will be a virtual metaverse and parallel virtual conference giving the event global accessibility. For more informations and to purchase tickets go to http://expcrypto.io

About StoryFile:

StoryFile LLC was founded in 2017 in Los Angeles by Heather Miao Smith, Sam Gustman, Stephen Smith, and Ceci Chan. StoryFile uses AI, AR, VR, and its proprietary innovative technology to create and inspire human connections across generations to connect the past, present, and future. StoryFile developed the world’s first conversational video interactive platform that gives the storyteller the opportunity to tell their narrative and experiences in their own words. The spark of human connection that emanates from this technology is unprecedented, because never before has technology allowed for real time video interactions with pre-recorded interviews. StoryFile has achieved the previously thought-of impossible by taking 2D video and transforming it in a 3D experience for all stakeholders. StoryFile’s technology platform is transforming how we record and tell our stories for generations to come, ensuring the future can forever interact with and learn from the past. What fuels the company is the very thing that keeps humanity motivated –creating connections that span lifetimes and geographies.

Today, the company has a team approaching 50 across the world, supported by a Board of Directors and Advisory Board with experience across various industries spanning technology, genealogy, media, and entertainment. StoryFile continues to push to new frontiers with the development of its own IP, 3 patents, and volumetric capture technologies. More information at StoryFile.com.

About PORTL:

PORTL Inc. is the maker of hologram devices and the software and cloud services to support holoportation. Founded in 2018 by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum, its award-winning products are now in use all over the world, beaming executives, tech and science experts, and sports and music celebrities to events, displaying NFTs and other objects, and becoming a vital new tool for luxury brands and the hospitality industry. PORTL's headquarters are in Los Angeles, CA and it has satellite and distributor showrooms in New York, Las Vegas, and Dubai. PORTL seeks to bring people together across every kind of divide. For more information go to PORTLhologram.com.







