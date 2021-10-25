Fresh Bros: New Wild Lettuce Research Shows Promise as a Nootropic and Painkiller

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural remedies like medicinal plants have been used by people for many years in attempts to treat a variety of symptoms and alleviate pain. Wild lettuce is just one such plant that has been used this way, usually for pain relief and to aid sleep.

Wild lettuce (lactuca virosa) has recently shown promise in research as both a nootropic (a substance that can help improve cognitive function) and painkiller. The powerful plant is a part of the Asteraceae plant family which has 23,600 species around the globe (making it a member of one the largest plant families worldwide), and is usually found in various areas of the world including Iran, Austria, France, Germany, and Scotland.

Because of its psychoactive properties, wild lettuce is sometimes used recreationally by people looking for a natural buzz.

What are the benefits of wild lettuce?

Wild lettuce contains two beneficial compounds (lactucin and lactucopicrin) that act on the central nervous system as a painkiller and sedative. Wild lettuce has the highest concentration of lactucopicrin of all plants, and is also meant to have potent antimicrobial properties. Certain types of sesquiterpene lactones found in wild lettuce can even help to reduce inflammation, potentially alleviating pain from specific ailments like arthritis.

A study in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology in 2018 found that lactucopicrin actually increased neuritogenesis in brain cells extracted from lab rats, which is promising in terms of helping fight Alzheimer’s disease. Neuritogenesis is a phenomenon in which nerve cells sprout neurites (projections), that connect one nerve cell to another, strengthening the transmission of nerve signals.

Based on these properties, it is thought that wild lettuce may be able to help prevent or alleviate certain conditions including:

Alzheimer’s disease

Arthritis

Asthma

Atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries)

Coughs

Hyperactivity

Insomnia

Joint pain

Malaria

Menstrual pain

It’s worth noting that some evidence suggests that wild lettuce could potentially result in harmful side effects. Before using this plant extract, you should speak with a medical healthcare professional. Wild lettuce should not be used in pregnant women, breast feeding mothers, or children.

For an alternative, potentially safer way of relieving pain and other health symptoms, you can try using CBD oil or other hemp products from the company’s comprehensive product range.

