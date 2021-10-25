APT Systems Announces Continued Progress for Spera Stablecoin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), a software development and fintech company, has continued diligent preparations for release of its stablecoin, Spera—including adoption of the new symbol SPRA for the Ethereum-based digital coin.



“We are taking advantage of recent technological developments to create an even better and more robust Spera stablecoin,” says Glenda M. Dowie, Founder and CEO. “Once the company completes its development, a security test will validate that Spera is safe for circulation and management will announce its initial release of the digital coin. In the interim, we will release an updated white paper.”

APT Systems is developing Spera to work seamlessly with its application for US Dollar conversion to Spera inside the Verifundr escrow application, which uses smart contracts in part to serve as a neutral third-party to ensure funds are duly released upon both parties fulfilling their contractual obligations. The blockchain-supported architecture of Verifundr makes it ideally suited for escrow and similar payment functions needed, and Spera, a true fiat backed stablecoin, provides users liquidity and protection from volatility.

A recent article in Forbes underscores the powerful future of stablecoins, noting: “One could say that even as bitcoin continues to make all-time highs, and organizations continue to add bitcoin to corporate balance sheets, that the true driving force for crypto moving forward is going to be stablecoins.”

“Users will be able to purchase Spera with their wallet to support Verifundr initiated transfers,” Dowie says. “We are creating an ideal digital ecosystem that is timed well for the growing awareness of the value that blockchain and stablecoins bring to the emerging world of decentralized finance.”

About APTY - APT Systems Inc:

APTY is a software development and fintech company, focusing on escrow and payment services with a stablecoin. Its wholly owned subsidiary AUREX Trading and Recovery recovers gold, and other high-value metals from used computers and other sources.

Visit www.therefiningcompany.com to learn more about the company’s precious metal recovery business, and visit www.connect.sperastablecoin.com to learn more about Spera, a stablecoin that we plan to partially back with gold.

Disclaimer of Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

