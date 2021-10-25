Crypterium Crypto Wallet Obtains FCA Registration

London, UK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Blockchain Wire) Crypterium, the cryptocurrency wallet app with over 400,000 clients in over 170 countries, has recently been registered by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide cryptocurrency services to UK citizens and companies (registered firm), one of only a small handful of companies to have passed the registration process from almost 200 that have so far applied.

This registration ensures that as Brexit measures kick in, Crypterium can continue to provide its crypto wallet services, including its crypto Visa cards and exchange functions, to practically everybody in the UK. Not only that, but its market-leading B2B offering can provide the same level of functionality to UK businesses. FCA crypto registration is an extensive, detailed process, taking almost 18 months of policies and processes assessment before approval is granted. This highlights the quality of the systems and compliance procedures applied by Crypterium as well as the small number of companies so far approved.

Those companies that can pass the United Kingdom’s rigorous approach to crypto regulation will clearly be on the right regulatory path in other markets which are sure to follow the approach of respected financial centres such as the UK. Not only that but customers can carry out their crypto-transactions in the knowledge that their favourite crypto app follows the most stringent compliance requirements.

“Becoming an FCA-registered firm is a fantastic opportunity. From now on, interested parties will view Crypterium in a new light, a company that puts user security and accessibility first. Not only do we provide an excellent set of services, but now we can show that these are done with full compliance of some of the toughest assessment criteria.” Crypterium CEO Steven Parker.

About Crypterium

Crypterium Wallet puts together all the services you need, right where you need them. The wallet is available in over 170 countries. You can download Crypterium Wallet on iOS and Android devices, or access it with your desktop. Crypterium was the first company to develop a crypto-to-fiat payment card available in 180+ countries. The contactless, free Crypterium Card VISA gives every digital asset holder the possibility to pay instantly in over 42 million retailers worldwide, and withdraw in ATMs all across the globe. More info on https://crypterium.com











