Fire Protection System Market Size to Surpass US$ 116.8 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fire protection system market size was reached at US$ 68.3 billion in 2021. Fire protection systems are the most essential safety systems that need to be installed in the buildings. It is used to detect, control and protect the occupants of the building during a fire accident. It helps in extinguishing the smoke or fire in the building and also reduces the impact of the fire accident. Fire protection systems comprises of equipment’s such as fire response systems, fire detectors, fire analysis software, fire suppression systems, and fire sprinkler systems.



Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

The presence of fire protection systems in the building reduces the impact of fire accidents.

Strict Government regulation for installation of fire protection systems fosters the market growth.

Rapid technological development enables the integration of smart technologies with the fire protection systems.

The rapid growth of the construction industry in the developing countries.

Scope of the Fire Protection System Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 US$ 68.3 billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 7.1% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Segments Covered Product, Service, Application, Region

Regional Snapshots

Europe is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increased awareness regarding the fire safety systems and the presence of Governing agencies such as The Confederation of Fire Protection Associations Europe (CFPA-Europe) that strictly regulates the building safety features. For instance, Robert Bosch GmbH, a German multinational engineering and technology company announced the launch of Avenar panel 2000 and 8000 which is a new innovative fire alarm panel platform offering unparalleled connectivity and scalability from small to large-sized installations. The users of the control safety devices such as door controls, voice alarms and others can now be controlled using this panels display via eMatrix feature. This development in Europe is anticipated to drive the growth of the fire protection system market in Europe.

Report Highlights

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of flourishing economies with rapid urbanization.

The stringent rules and regulation regarding the safety of the public will boost the market growth.

The commercial application segment leads the market accounting for more than 48.5% revenue share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly in the upcoming years

By Geography, North America dominates the market contributing a revenue share of more than 38% in 2020 owing to the surge in demand for smart houses and intelligent buildings.

Market Dynamics

Driver - The installation of the fire protection systems in the buildings help in controlling and reducing the impact of fire accidents and this factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the fire protection system market. For instance, Honeywell International Inc, has developed Xtralis VESDA-E VEP aspirating smoke detector system that yields 1.5 times greater sensitivity and offers six times better dust rejection than the previous generation of products, significantly reducing the potential for nuisance alarms and reducing related customer costs. It can also be connected with Wi-fi that enables the remote monitoring of the real time status. This development is expected to drive the growth of the fire protection system market.

Restraint - The major restraining factor that will negatively impact the growth of the Fire Protection System Market includes the high cost involved in the installation and maintenance of the fire protection systems.

Opportunity - With the advancement of technologies, the fire protection systems can now be coupled with smart technologies such as IoT and big data. This integration of technologies with fire protection systems will enable the remote monitoring of the building and this development will find huge opportunities for market growth.

Challenges - The integration of fire protection system with the central control mechanism that will efficiently work in case of any emergencies is one of the major challenges encountered by the fire protection system market.

Recent Developments

On 30th September 2021, Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable building announced that its industrial heat pump technology has supported Entra ASA, a Norwegian real estate company in securing top honors in the prestigious Heat Pump Award 2021.





On 11th October 2021, Siemens Corporation announced its latest development Siemens FDA241 a smoke detector that utilizes two sensing wavelengths to differentiate between smoke and deceptive phenomena, facilitating increased detection reliability even in challenging environments.





On 19th April 2021, Siemens Corporation announced about the launch of Cerberus FIT, a new version of the fire protection system focusing on the expansion of the small to medium-sized buildings market. Cerberus FIT increase the fire safety by improving the functionality and enhanced productivity.





On 9th August 2021, Halma, the global group of life-saving companies, has announced that it has acquired Three companies that will strengthen its purpose of growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. This acquisition forms a part its strategy of actively managing its portfolio of global businesses.





Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Fire Detection

Fire Suppression

Fire Response

Fire Analysis

Fire Sprinkler System





By Services

Managed Service

Installation and Design Service

Maintenance Service

Others

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



