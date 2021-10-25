SpotOn Expands Footprint In Education Vertical, Powers Cloud POS at 14 Additional College Sports Facilities And Campus Dining Starting Fall 2021

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appetize, now part of SpotOn, has been selected by 14 education institutions to provide cashless, cloud-based point-of-sale technology for on-campus dining and college athletics — including stadiums and arenas — starting this fall. The partnerships meet the rising standard for safe and seamless ordering experiences as colleges and universities swiftly and permanently adopt contactless payments post Covid-19.

The 14 new partners join SpotOn’s growing roster of over 50 education campuses that improve safety, security, and convenience for students, staff, and guests. SpotOn’s omnichannel platform includes point-of-sale devices designed with “tap-to-pay” and scan payment options, mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and mobile ordering. Students can also use campus cards to make contactless purchases.

“Students and faculty alike will have peace of mind when returning to these campuses nationwide, as our best-in-class platform delivers the safest ordering solutions,” says Wayne Scarsella, EVP of Sports and Entertainment at SpotOn. “Whether they’re returning for an exciting game or in-person learning, guests will appreciate the frictionless, mobile-first operating model they’ve come to expect when ordering food and beverage, and campuses will continue to benefit in the long term by future-proofing their operations.”

New SpotOn partners in college athletics include:

University of Miami. Watsco Center arena in Miami, Florida

Vanderbilt University. Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

University of Utah. Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah

North Dakota State University. Fargodome Stadium in Fargo, North Dakota

University of Houston. TDECU Stadium and Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

North Carolina State University. Carter-Finley Stadium and William Neal Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Virginia Tech. Lane Stadium and Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

University of Missouri. Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium and Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Colorado College. Ed Robson Arena and CU Events Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado

University of Arizona. Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

University of South Alabama. Hancock Whitney Stadium (in addition to the Mitchell Center*) in Mobile, Alabama (starting November 2021)





For campus dining, SpotOn is now powering food and beverage ordering and transactions at:

Vanderbilt University (in addition to the stadium*) in Nashville, Tennessee

Stanford University School of Medicine in Stanford, California

Gonzaga University (in addition to McCarthey Athletic Center*) in Spokane, Washington

University of San Diego (table service restaurants) in San Diego, California

Arizona State University in Phoenix, Arizona

Sonoma State University in Sonoma, California

*Existing partnerships.

These colleges and universities join dozens of other educational institutions that trust SpotOn, including Louisiana State University, University of Mississippi, University of Texas at Arlington, Oklahoma State University, University of South Carolina, and University of Nevada.

A contactless campus helps increase safety by reducing friction and touchpoints, and it also improves convenience and student satisfaction with faster service and shorter lines. No longer a "trend," contactless payments and mobile ordering have become essential tech — and more signs continue to prove these digital solutions are the future of payment. For instance, Mastercard announced it’s completely phasing out magnetic strips on its cards starting in 2024 (indicating the ‘chip’ in the card will be the successor to magnetic strips). Furthermore, according to a recent Visa study, nearly two thirds (65%) of consumers say they will prefer contactless payments post Covid-19.

SpotOn partners with campus card management solutions, such as Compass, CBord and Atrium, to provide contactless dining and retail transactions through a campus card. The integration allows schools to increase revenue, decrease labor costs, receive actionable data, and provide safer, more convenient ordering and payments in campus dining halls, restaurants, stadiums and retail stores.

In addition to tech-forward contactless payment and mobile ordering, the campuses selected SpotOn for the easy-to-use inventory and analytics capabilities built into the platform.





About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payments companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for small, midsize and enterprise businesses in the restaurant, retail, sports and entertainment space. Known for its rapid innovation and industry-leading customer service, SpotOn offers end-to-end solutions including marketing and loyalty, website development, ecommerce, reservations, mobile ordering, digital payments, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has 1,600 employees and maintains offices around the world, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Atlanta, Denver, and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.