Health eCareers Acquires Arthur L. Davis Publishing (ALD)

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health eCareers has acquired Arthur L. Davis Publishing (ALD). Founded in 1983, ALD is the nation's leader in digital nursing publications with the largest nursing circulation in the United States. ALD partners with nursing associations in 39 states to engage their members, reaching over 2.6 million nurses.

The acquisition of ALD will further Health eCareers' mission of connecting healthcare professionals with the best career opportunities and resources-from physicians and surgeons to advanced practice providers to nurses.

"By 2024 there will be a nursing shortage of over 1 million nurses due to low enrollment in nursing school, an aging workforce, increased demand due to an aging population, and COVID-19 demands on the profession causing more turnover. Health eCareers recognizes the strain on hospitals and practices throughout the United States and is proud to acquire ALD to connect employers, schools, continuing education programs, and other organizations to nurses and help address this critical shortage," said Greg Chang, Managing Director of Health eCareers.

This new, combined platform will allow us to better serve both ALD and Health eCareers' customers through a more comprehensive suite of marketing products and services to attract and retain a broader audience of healthcare professionals.

"Because of Health eCareers' deep understanding of association partnerships and reputation for amazing customer service, we couldn't be more excited about this next step," said Stephen and Elizabeth Miller, Founders of ALD. "With the new resources and opportunities unlocked by this union, we can accelerate our growth among new states, offer a wider array of products and services to help nurses advance in their careers, and provide new channels for reaching nurses."

About Health eCareers: Health eCareers brings together physicians, surgeons, nurses, nurse practitioners, PAs, and CRNAs with jobs in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that are looking for top talent. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com , or find them on Facebook and Twitter . Health eCareers is an Everyday Health Group service.

About Arthur L. Davis Publishing (ALD):

Arthur L. Davis Publishing Agency (ALD) was founded in 1983 in Cedar Falls, Iowa by Arthur L. Davis with the Iowa Board of Nursing Newsletter. ALD quickly expanded to 42 state publications, reaching a combined circulation of over 2.6 million nurses. Through a focus on relationships with State Associations, Foundations, Boards, clients, and employees, ALD is proud to maintain the same commitment to high standards and strong family values upon which it was founded. ALD prides itself on 38 years of business and celebrates continuing to grow with Ziff Davis.

