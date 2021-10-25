Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Register Steady Growth at a CAGR of 22.2% By 2027- AllTheResearch

PLEASANTON CA, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is projected to grow from USD 12.2 Bn in 2020 to USD 49.6 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.2%.

The driving factors influencing the global autonomous last mile delivery market includes the increasing demand of the internet across the globe proliferating the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery and increasing growth of the e-commerce industry derives the demand for logistics and transportation for convenient delivery. Thus, to satisfy the growing demand for such logistics business, numerous last mile delivery operated organizations and product delivery offerings have commenced the usage of drones & ground delivery vehicles to deliver products within a lesser time. Thus, this will drive the tremendous growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the logistics and transportation segment has the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributed to the increase in the growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe. For instance, according to the report by Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) published in 2021, the Indian E-commerce market is expected to grow to USD 111.40 billion by 2025 from USD 46.2 billion as of 2020. Moreover, the logistics and transportation enterprises are moving towards adopting the convenient way of delivery, proliferating the demand for the autonomous last mile delivery market.

The lack of availability of proper infrastructure for autonomous vehicles to deliver products and services might be hampering the market growth. The proper infrastructure consists of a fixed route for ground delivery bots and self-driving trucks & vans and a particular direction for aerial delivery drones without which the delivery offerings are affected, inflicting sudden delays in the delivery of products & services. Hence, the dearth of required infrastructure to help operations of autonomous delivery services hinders the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery market throughout the globe. However, the advent of IoT and Big Data Analytics is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery industry during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the autonomous last mile delivery market are:

Drone Delivery Canada, DHL International GmbH, Amazon.com, Inc., DPD, Airbus S.A.S., Flytrex Inc., Flirtey, JD.com, Inc., Caterpillar, MATTERNET, Nuro, Inc., Starship Technologies, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Savioke, TeleRetail and others

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In terms of geography, the growth of North America in the region can be attributed to the presence of prominent players such as Microsoft and Google. These organizations invested heavily in R&D to boost the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery market in the region. Moreover, the increase in expenditure from prominent players to support start-up companies for establishing parcel service platforms in the region. Thus, this will contribute towards the growth of autonomous last mile delivery in the region to a great extent.

The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Industry Segmentation:

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Ground Delivery Vehicles

Aerial Delivery Drones

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Solution Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Software

Hardware

Service

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Type Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Application Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare & Pharmacy

Retail & Food Delivery

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Range Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Short Range

Long Range

Key Findings:

Based on the platform, the ground delivery vehicles segment growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the logistics and transportation segment have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Recent News:

In September 2021, Talabat, the region's leading online food and q-commerce delivery platform and the Official Food Delivery Provider for Expo 2020 Dubai introduced its partnership with Terminus Group, the official Premier Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, to launch 10 autonomous food delivery robots, offering sustainable last mile delivery at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In May 2020, CVS Pharmacy partnered with Nuro to test self-driving vehicle prescription delivery. The enterprise plans to first use a self-driving Prius fleet to make deliveries, then introduce R2 (pictured), a custom-built shipping bot, in the coming months.

