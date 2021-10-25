New to The Street T.V. Announces its 255th and 256th Shows with Four Corporate Interviews, Airing on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, October 25, 2021, at 10:30 PM P.T. and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street T.V. announces the broadcastings of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Monday, October 25, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT and tomorrow, Tuesday night, October 26, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.

New to The Street’s 255th T.V. show, airing tonight, Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:30 PM P.T., on the Fox Business Network , features the following four (4) Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) interview, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Epazz, Inc.'s (OTCPINK: EPAZ) interview, Mr. Mike Manahan, Vice-president Communications.

3). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.'s. (OTCQB: RPMT) interviews, Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy, and Ms. Julie Jatlow, Partner, FUSE Digital Marketing firm .

4). Sekur's® (division of GlobeX Data, Ltd) "SPECIAL SEGMENT" interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Airing tonight, Monday, October 25, 2021, the in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV). Talking with T.V.'s Host Jane King, Mr. Lai gives an overview of the Company's biomedical devices and its osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. With about 17 new products in development at the Company, Mr. Lai gives examples of various products used for humans. PETV's vascular shunts show no clotting problems, a typical issue with current products in use. Another product development, their vascular stent, shows no thrombosis issues after 30-days of being applied, a specific problem related to existing products currently in the marketplace. At the recent veterinary conference in Las Vegas, John's says the Company's received very well. And at the Emerging Growth Conference, another attended venue allowed the Company to inform shareholders, potential shareholders, and industry professionals about the Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology injection. He explains how the US FDA views treatments and applications between humans and animals and the fundamental difference on a regulatory basis. He tells views to expect a feline product for cat pet owners, another multibillion-dollar market for the Spryng™ injection to gain recognition with cat owners as it has done with both dogs and horse owners . The Company recently hired Mr. Joe Manning, a past executive at the animal health division at Merck. PETV looks forward to his experience and business acumen, assisting the Company with its increasing growth.

Mr. Mike Manahan, Vice-president Communications at Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ), joins the New to The Street T.V. show tonight, Monday, October 25, 2021, who talks with T.V. Host Jane King. Viewers learn about the Company's cloud business software solutions and blockchain software products the Company sells to fortune 500 companies, large and small businesses, governmental offices, and educational institutions. Mr. Manahan explains how the Company can take decades-old legacy technology platforms and update those old programs, utilizing EPAZ's proprietary technologies. Epazz can maximize the effectiveness of a customer's intranet capabilities with real-time features which enable better communications and information sharing on multiple platforms within many different industries. He explains the Company's CryObo technology and how the technology works in unison with the Company's cloud-based software applications, which provide a crypto tokenization process. A client in the Cannabis space has dramatically benefited from using the CryObo token software greatly minimized the cash-on-hand transactions between buyer and sellers, and Mike explained the problem solved with this client. Real estate can be another great application, and EPAZ's CryObo can tokenize a real-estate asset which can make it easier for both the real-estate developers and the investors a more efficient and effective way to move capital. As the world becomes more automated, entities look for efficient, cost-effective solutions, and Mike explains this trend and the value proposition to shareholders.

On tonight’s show, Monday, October 25, 2021, New to The Street TV, Host Jane King interviews Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy and Marketing at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (OTCQB: RPMT), and Ms. Julie Jatlow, Partner, FUSE Digital Marketing. Mr. Aptor explains the Company's neo-bank and privacy-first fintech platform for commercial and individual online and in-store wallet applications. With over 70 Million Generation 'Z' (GenZ) children now fully participating in digital commerce, Dan explains the Company's Mazoola super digital wallet app . Because of the simplicity of use, the Mazoola wallet never collects, stores, sells data, and parental controls are in place to limit monetary exposures on children's uses. Dan explains the wallet’s many security features and, further, explains the available teaching tools for financial literacy. REGO and the Mazzola wallet continue as COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and E.U. GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) as compliant products and services providers. Ms. Jatlow, FUSE Digital Marketing, explains the uniqueness of Mazzola's digital wallet. She releases to viewers information on the upcoming marketing campaign on Mazzola's "Super Powers" available to parents who can directly participate in the wallets used for teaching, saving, budgeting, spending limits and habits, and other controls. Viewers can download the Mazoola super digital wallet app "FREE" for 12-months- https://mazoola.co/ .

Back again tonight’s show, Monday, October 25, 2021, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur®, a GlobeX Data, Ltd . division, provides his "WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT". Alain explains to T.V. Host Ann Berry and viewers about another real-world "HACK" problem from the commonly used internet, texting, and video conferencing platforms used by millions worldwide. Alain says using a Sekur email for your most private internet communications can eliminate that fear of being hacked. And Sekur products operate through GlobeX Data's HeliX technological platform in Switzerland, having very tough privacy laws. Everyone remains at risk for a data breach when using open-source internet platforms and unsecured emails.

New to The Street’s 256th T.V. show, airing tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:30 PM P.T., on the Fox Business Network , features the following four (4) Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency FINXFLO’s (Crypto:FXF)($FXF) interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO

2). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) interview, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

3). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.'s ( OTCPINK: AITX ) interview, Mr. Steve Reinharz, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency Beatify, Inc.'s (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG) interviews, Jerry Whittaker, President, and Dennis Sy, Music Artist DSYMUSIC / Advisor.

New to The Street T.V. airs tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO, FINXFLO ($FXF)(CRYPTO: FXF) , who explains to T.V. host Jan King about FXF being the world’s first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator. Mr. Gillingham shares with the audience the success of his globally launched crypto trading platform and shares the unique trading tools available to the platform’s traders. As trading volume continues to increase since launch, both retail and institutional traders can expect robust executions on orders with the best prices on both buy / sell trades. With clients all over the world, James talks about the juggernaut of compliance and regulatory procedures that continue to grow, ensuring fair practices and user confidence in crypto-asset transactions. He talks about the Company’s dialogues with both the US SEC and CFTC, keeping FINXFLO knowledgeable to react timely to regulatory rules and changes as necessary. With worldwide growth in crypto acceptances, James sees a very bright future for FINXFLO.

Airing again, tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the interview with Mr. Steve Reinharz, Chief Executive Officer, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX), who talks in-studio at NASDAQ with T.V. Host Jane King about the Company's robotic and artificial intelligence-based hardware (A.I.) and software solutions. AITX's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), Robotic Assistance Devices – Mobile (RAD-M), and Robotic Assistance Device – Group (RAD-G), offer unique and beneficial solutions for businesses, creating cost-effectiveness and operational empowerment. Mr. Reinharz gives an overview of a new product development focusing on personal security deployed from an individual's mobile app. He explains the Company's relationship with Ghost Robotics' "Robot Dog" and how AITX provides services and solutions and talks about the "Robot Junkyard Dog" as a protection device. With AITX's sales increasing and expected goals in unit sales, Mr. Reinharz sees a strong future ahead for the Company. As the world becomes more connective and A.I. becomes integrated into all aspects of human life, over the next 20-years, Steve sees robotic products becoming more of the norm.

New to The Street T.V., again welcomes, tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Beatify, Inc. 's (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG) Jerry Whittaker, President, and Dennis Sy, Music Artist DSYMUSIC / Advisor, who arrive at NASDAQ for their in-studio interviews with T.V. Host Jane King. Jerry explains the "Free Trade" business model as a decentralized music streaming platform, which combines blockchain technology with Beatify's token, "SONG." He explains that Beatify pays 5X more for their artists' composures utilizing their streaming platform, much more than Spotify's. Music Artist DSYMUSIC and Advisor Dennis Sy gave his personal experiences using and streaming on the platform. Dennis explains that the underserved and talented music artists now have a voice on the actual value of their music creations. Dennis describes how Beatify unites artists, fans, and distributions. As such, fans can receive a stake in the SONG token for streaming downloads. Jen gives an example of an up-and-coming artist and explains how Beatify assists the artist in recognizing and contributing to the music industry. Jerry talks about the vision of Beatify as not being just a streaming service but a movement where artists and fans can interact, share their dreams, and how listeners and music artists both earn tokens.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV):



PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an emerging biomedical device company focused on licensing and commercializing innovative medical devices for pets or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time-efficient ways. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/ .

About Epazz Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ):

Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ) is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many of the web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex (room scheduling software) and Provitrac ( applicant-tracking system ) - https://www.epazz.com/ .

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT):



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) ("REGO") is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM , allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About FINXFLO: (Crypto:FXF) ($FXF)

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO (Crypto: FXF) ($FXF) is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one KYC verified account, our users can now utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product- finxflo.com .

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPINK: AITX)



Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX) is an innovator in delivering artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. AITX's RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen the business through their next-generation robotic product offerings. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced costs. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare - www.aitx.ai , www.roboticassistancedevices.com , and Twitter: @SteveReinharz .

About Beatify (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG):

Beatify, Inc. (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG) is a content streaming service utilizing blockchain technology that lets fans contribute to the careers of their favorite musicians directly and tangibly. It streamlines the process of royalty and song payments, protects intellectual property, and pays the musician in real-time. It offers users a unique way to experience their favorite Musicians/Creators and gives the Musicians/Creators complete control of their musical wallet. BEATIFY token is fully ERC20 compliant and available for purchase with ETH, Symbol: $SONG - https://beatifyaudio.com/

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands, New to the Street, and its blockchain show Exploring The Block. Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major US Television networks, reaching over 540 million homes in the U.S. and international markets. On December 27, 2020, FMW began broadcasts on Newsmax T.V. The Newsmax / New to The Street syndication show airs on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

