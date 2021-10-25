Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q3 2021

Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 25 October 2021

Corporate Announcement 33/2021

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q3 2021

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09





As per 30 September 2021, the number of life insurance policies owned is 411. The total face value of the portfolio is 1080 million USD.

Portfolio composition as of 2021-09-30

Top 10 Carriers Weight % of portfolio value Lincoln National Life Insurance Company 18.1% John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 14.0% Brighthouse Life Insurance Company 6.5% Transamerica Life Insurance Company 6.4% Protective Life Insurance Company 4.9% United Of Omaha Life Insurance Company 4.2% C.M. Life Insurance Company 4.0% Equitable Life Insurance Company 4.0% Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance Company 3.8% Pacific Life Insurance Company 3.1%





Carrier Rating Weight % of face value A++ 7.7% A+ 58.6% A 25.5% A- 1.8% B++ 4.7% B+ 0.0% B 0.9% B- 0.0% C++ 0.9%





Top 10 States Weight % of face value FL 13.2% CA 11.6% NY 8.9% PA 6.5% OH 6.1% TX 5.1% AZ 4.1% IL 4.1% MO 3.5% GA 3.5%









Face Group Weight % of face value 100,000-250,000 0.1% 250,001-500,000 2.8% 500,001-1,000,000 9.5% 1,000,001-2,000,000 13.5% 2,000,001-3,000,000 10.0% 3,000,001-5,000,000 25.0% 5,000,001-10,000,000 28.7% 10,000,001-15,000,000 7.0% 15,000,001- 3.4%





Age Group Weight % of face value < 65 5.7% 65 – 69 11.4% 70 – 74 17.9% 75 – 79 20.7% 80 – 84 21.2% 85 – 89 13.2% 90 – 94 7.1% 95 < 2.8%





Gender Weight % of face value Female 19.7% Male 64.5% Joint 15.7%

