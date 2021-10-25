Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q3 2021

Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 25 October 2021
Corporate Announcement 33/2021
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q3 2021
Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09
As per 30 September 2021, the number of life insurance policies owned is 411. The total face value of the portfolio is 1080 million USD.
Portfolio composition as of 2021-09-30
|Top 10 Carriers
|Weight % of portfolio value
|Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
|18.1%
|John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA
|14.0%
|Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
|6.5%
|Transamerica Life Insurance Company
|6.4%
|Protective Life Insurance Company
|4.9%
|United Of Omaha Life Insurance Company
|4.2%
|C.M. Life Insurance Company
|4.0%
|Equitable Life Insurance Company
|4.0%
|Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance Company
|3.8%
|Pacific Life Insurance Company
|3.1%
|Carrier Rating
|Weight % of face value
|A++
|7.7%
|A+
|58.6%
|A
|25.5%
|A-
|1.8%
|B++
|4.7%
|B+
|0.0%
|B
|0.9%
|B-
|0.0%
|C++
|0.9%
|Top 10 States
|Weight % of face value
|FL
|13.2%
|CA
|11.6%
|NY
|8.9%
|PA
|6.5%
|OH
|6.1%
|TX
|5.1%
|AZ
|4.1%
|IL
|4.1%
|MO
|3.5%
|GA
|3.5%
|Face Group
|Weight % of face value
|100,000-250,000
|0.1%
|250,001-500,000
|2.8%
|500,001-1,000,000
|9.5%
|1,000,001-2,000,000
|13.5%
|2,000,001-3,000,000
|10.0%
|3,000,001-5,000,000
|25.0%
|5,000,001-10,000,000
|28.7%
|10,000,001-15,000,000
|7.0%
|15,000,001-
|3.4%
|Age Group
|Weight % of face value
|< 65
|5.7%
|65 – 69
|11.4%
|70 – 74
|17.9%
|75 – 79
|20.7%
|80 – 84
|21.2%
|85 – 89
|13.2%
|90 – 94
|7.1%
|95 <
|2.8%
|Gender
|Weight % of face value
|Female
|19.7%
|Male
|64.5%
|Joint
|15.7%
