25 October 2021

Major shareholder announcement – Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust

Referring to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that today we have been informed by Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust that as at 22 October 2021, Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust no longer through indirect holdings has 5% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S at its disposal.

Silchester International Investors LLP continues to have through indirect holdings more than 10% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S at its disposal.



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive







