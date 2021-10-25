|Company Announcement No 21/2021
|25 October 2021
Dear Sirs
Major shareholder announcement – Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust
Referring to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that today we have been informed by Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust that as at 22 October 2021, Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust no longer through indirect holdings has 5% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S at its disposal.
Silchester International Investors LLP continues to have through indirect holdings more than 10% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S at its disposal.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
