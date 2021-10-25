English French

Sword Group | Results for the Third Quarter 2021 | Outperformance in terms of Growth

Consolidated Revenue: €55.9 m

Organic Growth: +23.0%

EBITDA Margin out of scope acquired: 13.4%



RESULTS

3RD QUARTER ACCOUNTS





€m 2021 (1) 2021 excluding



acquisition (2) 2020 (3) Revenue 55.9 51.4 41.8 EBITDA 7.2 6.9 5.5 EBITDA Margin 12.8% 13.4% 13.1%



Organic growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +23.0%



30 SEPTEMBER 2021



Consolidated Reveue: €154.9 m



Organic Growth: +21.6%



EBITDA Margin out of scope acquired: 13.3%



ACCOUNTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021





€m 2021 (1) 2021 excluding



acquisition (2) 2020 (3) Revenue 154.9 150.4 123.6 EBITDA 20.3 20.0 16.2 EBITDA Margin 13.1% 13.3% 13.1%



Organic growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +21.6%





(1) non audited figures - (2) excluding acquisition 2021 - (3) revenue outside the scope of the disposal (France).



ANALYSYS

In cumulative terms up to the end of September (YTD), organic growth at constant scope and exchange rates amounts to + 21.6 % and is distributed as follows:

- Software: +26.4%

- Services: +21.1%

The Software division benefits from the «catch up» in relation to 2020 due to its «licensing» model. Numerous projects had been postponed.

The Services division benefits from the «embedded growth» effect. As a result, it is able to confirm its business plan based on double digit growth until 2025.





HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER



Sword GRC has been nominated «Technological Leader» in the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK matrix for GRC 2021 platforms.



A new company, AiM, joined the Services division in Switzerland.



A first signature in Spain with EUIPO that will accelerate the Group’s presence in the country.



The R&D plan of the Software - Sword GRC division is in line with the objectives.



Development of the Services division in the United States is ongoing beyond the forecast.



OUTLOOK FOR 2021



The Group will outperform in 2021 in relation to the targets budgeted.



Agenda





25/01/22 : Publication of Q4 2021 Results





10/03/22 : FY2021 annual results presentation meeting



About Sword Group



Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.



As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.



Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.



Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu









